Landmark Building Overlooking Downtown Ocala Square Seeks New Owner at Auction

OCALA, Fla., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A prominent historic building overlooking the Downtown Square in Ocala, Florida, is being offered for purchase at auction by Tranzon Driggers, an Ocala based real estate auction firm that works throughout the Southeast.

The 9,000± sf three-story building was built around 1895 and first used as a Masonic hall. Renowned artist Joyce Ballantine-Brand, who created a famous Coppertone Company advertisement in 1959, later maintained a studio in the building and lived in an upstairs apartment for more 30 years.

The exterior facade was renovated in 2017 and included the addition of two balconies that overlook the Ocala Downtown Square. The building is located in an Opportunity Zone and within the Ocala Community Redevelopment Area, presenting ripe opportunities for redeveloping the historic building.

Surrounded by recently redeveloped buildings and new businesses, and across the square from the new Hilton Garden Inn hospitality venue scheduled to open this year, the auction provides the opportunity for a new owner to realize their own vision with this uniquely located and illustrious real estate.

The auction will be conducted online starting July 22 at 9 am ET and ending August 12 at 1 pm ET. Complete property and auction details are available at www.tranzon.com/DG1215.

