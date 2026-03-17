Landmark California Study Supports All-Season Play on Fields Using Crumb Rubber Infill and Finds "No Significant Risk" to Users or Spectators

The Better Play Initiative applauds years-long, comprehensive study from California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment and California EPA that examined health risks to players, coaches, referees and spectators from on-field or off-field exposure

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA) and the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) recently published one of the nation's most comprehensive studies examining the potential health risks associated with the use of fields using crumb rubber infill, also known as recycled rubber.

The final report concludes that there are "no significant health risks to players, coaches, referees and spectators from on-field or off-field exposure" to crumb rubber infill based on the assessment methods and available data.

"This study should end the debate over crumb rubber infill once and for all," said Scott Gerber, Program Director of the Better Play Initiative. "California takes a back seat to no one over environmental and health protection. This study makes clear that fields with crumb rubber pose no significant risk to players, coaches, referees, or spectators, giving increased confidence that these fields can be enjoyed safely and responsibly. We encourage all stakeholders to read the report and use it to guide decision making in communities across the nation."

The California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) contracted with OEHHA in 2015 to conduct the study. The report, which was published in draft form in 2025 and finalized yesterday, reflects a multi-agency collaboration involving OEHHA's Pesticide and Environmental Toxicology Branch and CalEPA.

The ground-breaking report looked at 35 fields to evaluate potential health risks to athletes, referees, coaches and spectators associated with long-term use of synthetic turf fields containing crumb rubber. Over a period of nine years, researchers analyzed four potential exposure pathways for field users aged 2-70.

The findings are consistent with dozens of peer-reviewed studies, including a joint federal study released last year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Additional findings include:

Exposures do not result in significant non-cancer health hazards or sensory irritation, such as eye or airway irritation;

Cancer risks associated with crumb rubber infill are "insignificant" for athletes, coaches and referees; and

for athletes, coaches and referees; and People using the fields were not exposed to levels of chemicals that could harm childhood development or the male or female reproductive systems.

OEHHA's mission is to protect and enhance the health of Californians and the environment through scientific evaluations that guide regulatory and policy decisions. CalEPA's mission is to restore, protect and enhance the environment while ensuring public health, environmental quality and economic vitality.

CalOEHHA's release is available here and the full report is available at: https://oehha.ca.gov/sites/default/files/media/2026-03/oehhaturffinal.pdf

About the Better Play Initiative

The Better Play Initiative is a nationwide public education campaign that provides definitive resources on recycled rubber surfaces for parks, playgrounds, and playing fields, as well as other applications. The Initiative supports communities with up-to-date information on the safety, reliability, and durability of surfaces using crumb rubber and other recycled rubber products. Additional information can be found by visiting BetterPlayToday on LinkedIn and X.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Better Play Initiative