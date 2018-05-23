Landmark Cancer Prevention Report Shows Consensus Among Global Experts On 10 Steps To Reduce Risk

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive analysis of research on lifestyle factors and cancer prevention, released internationally today, confirms the critical links between cancer diagnoses and diet, physical activity and weight. Independent experts from across the globe reviewed decades of scientific evidence to develop the most reliable cancer prevention advice currently available, summarized in 10 cancer prevention recommendations.

American Institute for Cancer Research Recommendations for Cancer Prevention

The Third Expert Report, Diet, Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Cancer: A Global Perspective, released by the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) and the World Cancer Research Fund presents evidence-based recommendations established from rigorous analysis of the science. The evidence shows that modifying what people eat, being more physically active, having a healthy body weight and other health-related choices can prevent nearly half of all cancer diagnoses.

Based on a review of data from 51 million people, including 3.5 million cancer cases in 17 cancers, the evidence remains consistent with earlier analyses conducted in 1997 and 2007 on what actions people can take to dramatically cut personal cancer risks.

"At a time when each individual scientific study seems to contradict a previous one, it is essential to examine the entirety of the research to understand the real impact of various risks," said Kelly Browning, Chief Executive Officer of AICR. "The evidence is clear that making changes to diet and exercise and maintaining a healthy weight cuts cancer risks, regardless of age. The message may not be glamorous, but these changes can save your life."

Data show approximately 40 percent of men and women in the United States are diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes, but experts are unequivocal that many of these diagnoses can be prevented. The recommendations in today's report include guidance on keeping a healthy weight; consuming a diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruits and beans; limiting the amount of sugar-sweetened and alcoholic beverages consumed; and others.

"Following this package of diet, exercise and lifestyle recommendations is the best way you can lower your odds of getting cancer," said Alice Bender, MS, RDN, Director of Nutrition Programs at AICR. "Making lifestyle changes takes some effort, but the rewards can be life-changing. Fortunately, AICR offers tools and support to help people put these recommendations into action."

AICR today launched Cancer Health Check – an easy-to-use tool, which shows how your lifestyle stacks up against known cancer risks and outlines the changes you can make to follow AICR's evidence-based Cancer Prevention Recommendations. AICR's New American Plate Challenge, led by registered dietitians, is a 12-week program providing information, recipes and the support of an online community to help participants incorporate changes into their daily routines. More than 5,000 individuals have already participated in the challenge.

For more information, visit www.cancerhealthcheck.org.

American Institute for Cancer Research.

We want to live in a world where no one develops a preventable cancer.

The American Institute for Cancer Research champions the latest and most authoritative scientific research from around the world on cancer prevention and survival through diet, weight and physical activity, so that we can help people make informed lifestyle choices to reduce their cancer risk.

We have contributed over $107 million for innovative research conducted at universities, hospitals and research centers across the country. Find evidence-based tools and information for lowering cancer risk, including AICR's Recommendation for Cancer Prevention, at www.aicr.org.

