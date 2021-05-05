Landmark Center To Bring First Exclusive NFT Pop-Up Art Gallery To Dallas

DALLAS, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist Uprising™, which has been at the cutting edge of uniting art, brands, and consumers since 2015, has recently partnered with Landmark Center to bring the latest digital revolution of NFTs to life in Dallas. Together they are hosting the first physical NFT Art Gallery in the Metroplex at their historic downtown building in the West End. Artist Uprising™ will be premiering several individual art pieces by breakout NFT artists who are collectively grossing over $1MM in online digital art sales in the last month alone (artists will be publicly named in the coming days).

"The purpose of this exclusive event is two-fold," says Merrick Porchéddu, CEO of Artist Uprising™. Firstly, to introduce forthcoming NFT drops to the art collector community worldwide while putting a spotlight on Dallas as a rapidly emerging art and tech hub. Secondly, to introduce the public to the craze and educate new collectors on how to bid on digital artwork that will bring in an ROI that is unconventional to historical art trading."

An NFT, or a non-fungible token, is a unique trading card that allows you to purchase Ethereum, a form of cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. Its distinctive build allows the art world to operate differently when curating and designing digital artwork so that when a piece is purchased, it is truly yours to own or resell at a higher value.

With the emergence of NFTs and sites such as Foundation, Nifty Gateway, and even Mark Cuban's new platform Lazy, creative talents of all kinds have the ability to collaborate and promote their unique pieces within the cyberworld. This drives curators and investors into a buzzing excitement of being the first to bid and purchase minted artworks.

"The rise in popularity of the NFT art world has captured the attention of businesspersons, art fans, and ironically real estate owners too," says Nicholas Marine, Asset Manager at Landmark Center. "We believe in the power of creativity and endeavor to inspire innovation. We are excited to host the first digital art event in Dallas and by the prospects for innovation in this space in the future."

The pop-up gallery at Landmark Center will be hosted over two weekends in June. The first Saturday, June 5 will allow NFT collectors to preview artwork coming to the market featuring a technology-focused installation where attendees will experience an educational aspect of the exhibit. While the second event on June 12 will be open to the public to learn about NFT art and the chance to shop physical prints of the artworks that are history in the making with accompanying drinks, food, and music.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please check out the latest on the event here .

