Landmark Combination Non-Surgical Penile Elongation Protocol Study Receives Approval

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Judson Brandeis (BrandeisMD, Inc.) has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval and is accepting participants in an unprecedented penile elongation study that will combine protocols - including platelet-rich plasma (PRP) to spur tissue growth, vacuum treatment to increase penile girth, a penile traction treatment, and nitric oxide-boosting supplements - to evaluate the possibility of permanently enhancing penis size.

Called the P-LONG (penile elongation) Study, the research will involve treating participants with monthly PRP injections, and daily use of stretching and vacuum devices for six months. Outcome assessment will include erect penile length, changes to penile girth, and erectile function.

The study is being conducted by Dr. Judson Brandeis, with funding provided by Dr. Charles Runels, inventor of the P-shot (platelet-rich plasma introduced to penile tissue, to grow blood vessels), and founder of the Cellular Medicine Association. The study will utilize materials from vacuum erection device manufacturer Gesiva Medical, and RestoreX, a penile traction therapy device manufactured by PathRight Medical. PRP kits will be provided by Eclipse MedCorp, while AffirmScience will provide the nitric oxide booster.

Options for medical penile augmentation come with varying cost-to-benefit profiles, with penile elongation, as opposed to interventions to increase girth, having the least compelling track record for success. Penile girth enhancement has made strides with the advent of the Penuma silicone penile implant, a procedure now offered alongside widely-used injections of fillers. Lengthening options, however, are less favorable; while the list is not exhaustive, procedures and treatments run the gamut from achieving the illusion of a larger penis, through a suprapubic lipectomy (removing fat around the penis), to exotic and often unsuccessful surgical lengthening procedures. Over-the-counter solutions range from creams to the supplements commonly seen at convenience store checkouts.

PRP works through delivering a concentration of multiple growth factors released by 'activated' platelets, which have angiogenic and regenerative effects. The P-LONG Study aims to test the viability of using traction and vacuum devices to augment and lengthen the penis, in combination with platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, and erection-enhancing supplements.

"It's not often discussed, for obvious reasons, but this is a sensitive and real issue. The demand for solutions has exposed men to not just ineffective and dangerous treatments, but financial exploitation," said Dr. Judson Brandeis, head of the study. "The goal here is to apply science to a problem that men are reluctant to talk about," he continued.

The data support that a large number of men are dissatisfied with their penis size. According to a study by Janet Lever (UCLA), published in the Journal Of Men And Masculinity, 45% of men desire a longer penis. In another study by the Australian National University, researchers determined that penis length was an independent factor in male attractiveness when other desirable masculine characteristics were present. Successful cosmetic procedures result in greater confidence, self-esteem, and even better mood.

Dr. Brandeis is conducting the study from the offices of BrandeisMD in San Ramon, California, and is no stranger to clinical research. He conducted the SWEET study - the largest study of 'shockwave' therapy for erectile dysfunction in history - and the SWAP study, a study on the use of shockwave therapy for Peyronie's disease. Dr. Scott Lu will be assisting the research project.

