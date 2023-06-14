Landmark Construction Breaks Into Engineering News-Record's 2023 Top 100 Contractors Based on New Contracts

News provided by

Landmark Properties

14 Jun, 2023, 09:01 ET

ATHENS, Ga., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Construction LLC, the in-house construction company for Landmark Properties, earned this recognition from Engineering News-Record (ENR) for its $1.2 billion of new contracts in 2022. The company's significant amount of new contracts is a testament to Landmark's position as the top developer and contractor in the student housing space.

"It's an honor to be ranked among the top contractors in the country this year," said Kyle Moore, senior vice president of Landmark Construction. "Landmark Properties' fully-integrated real estate model allows us to continue building projects despite the many headwinds and challenges currently impacting the broader construction market. We look forward to delivering the most beds in the student housing sector's history while also starting over $1B in new projects."

Landmark's $1.2 billion in new contracts ranked No. 99 on the ENR Top 100 Contractors by New Contracts list. Part of its $1.2 billion in new contracts for 2022 includes the four following projects which were the largest for the company last year:

  • The Standard at Four Corners – 391 units totaling 890 beds and 678,621 square feet of wood-framed buildings with a wood-framed building wrap.
  • The Mark at Philadelphia – 363 units totaling 909 beds and 415,849 square feet of concrete construction.
  • The Standard at Dinkytown – 307 units totaling 1021 beds and 537,786 square feet of concrete construction.
  • The Standard at Eugene – 247 units totaling 703 beds and 420,514 square feet of wood construction.

Landmark's current development pipeline includes a diverse mix of student housing assets in Tier 1 university markets, as well as multifamily housing properties across the country, culminating in a record $4.7 billion of assets across 22 projects currently under construction.

Landmark Construction was also ranked No. 189 on ENR's overall Top 400 Contractor List for earning $600 million in total revenue over 2022.

About Landmark Properties
Headquartered in Athens, Ga., with an office in Atlanta, Landmark Properties is a fully integrated real estate firm, specializing in the acquisition, development, construction, and management of high-quality residential communities. With more than $11.8 billion in assets under management, Landmark's portfolio includes over 100 residential communities across the country with nearly 65,000 beds under management. Additionally, Landmark benefits from an active development pipeline with 22 student and multifamily projects under construction with an estimated value at $4.7 billion. Landmark's mission is to be the leader in development, construction, operations, and investment management of high-quality residential communities, delivering unrivaled service and experience to our residents, partners, and employees. For more information, visit www.landmarkproperties.com.  

SOURCE Landmark Properties

