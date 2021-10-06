Landmark Credit Union and Clinc Launch Conversational AI Chatbot Clinc's Artificial Intelligence technology to enable Web & Mobile customer support

Oct 06, 2021, 08:00 ET
BROOKFIELD, Wis. and ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinc, the leader in Conversational Artificial Intelligence technology for Banking, today announced that Landmark Credit Union launched Clinc's Virtual Banking Agent. The new voice and text-enabled chatbot enhances the experience for Landmark's 370,000+ members seeking convenient, 24/7 access to information and support resources via the credit union's website. Landmark is the first credit union in Wisconsin to offer Clinc's innovative technology to its members.
Landmark's virtual assistant provides members with a seamless and modern method for quickly accessing and locating information. Clinc's technology allows members to interact with the assistant in a natural, free flowing conversation, using either spoken or typed queries. The virtual assistant maintains context, allowing the customer to go different directions during the conversation, change information, and handle multiple requests in a single interaction.
Members can inquire about product offerings, branch/ATM locations, refinancing, credit cards, opening accounts and dozens of other subjects that would previously result in a call to the contact center or branch visit. The technology results in over 85% of customer inquiries handled without waiting for a live agent.
"We're beyond excited to be partnering with Landmark Credit Union," said Jon Newhard, Clinc CEO. "We have been impressed with Landmark's commitment to using technology to engage customers and provide superior service regardless of channel or time of day."
"The use of Clinc's AI technology is a great fit as we continue to enhance our member-facing technology capabilities both in-person and online," said Brian Melter, Landmark's Chief Experience Officer. "Clinc's Virtual Banking Agent provides quick and immediate answers to common member questions 24/7."
About Clinc
Clinc is the leading global provider of conversational artificial intelligence technologies. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company was founded in 2015 by world-class AI and systems research professors at the University of Michigan. Utilizing the world's most sophisticated natural language processing engine and advanced scientific discoveries in AI research, Clinc's AI emulates human intelligence and can understand unstructured, unconstrained speech, and interpret not only semantics and intent, but the underlying meaning of user queries. Learn more at clinc.com.
About Landmark Credit Union
Landmark Credit Union lives by the words "You're worth more here." As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, we return profits to our members, who enjoy better rates and lower fees on a full range of straightforward financial options. A credit union is owned by its members, rather than stockholders. By choosing Landmark, you could save money, and have more for the things that really matter.
Landmark is a member of CO-OP Shared Branches. With over 5,000 shared branches nationwide, Landmark members can take care of their finances at these locations, just as though they were at Landmark. In addition, members can use over 5,000 ATMs nationwide on the Alliance One network, at no additional charge. Learn more at landmarkcu.com.
