Landmark Credit Union and Clinc Launch Conversational AI Chatbot Clinc's Artificial Intelligence technology to enable Web & Mobile customer support

Landmark Credit Union Launches Clinc AI-powered Virtual Assistant Tweet this

Members can inquire about product offerings, branch/ATM locations, refinancing, credit cards, opening accounts and dozens of other subjects that would previously result in a call to the contact center or branch visit. The technology results in over 85% of customer inquiries handled without waiting for a live agent.

"We're beyond excited to be partnering with Landmark Credit Union," said Jon Newhard, Clinc CEO. "We have been impressed with Landmark's commitment to using technology to engage customers and provide superior service regardless of channel or time of day."

"The use of Clinc's AI technology is a great fit as we continue to enhance our member-facing technology capabilities both in-person and online," said Brian Melter, Landmark's Chief Experience Officer. "Clinc's Virtual Banking Agent provides quick and immediate answers to common member questions 24/7."

About Clinc

Clinc is the leading global provider of conversational artificial intelligence technologies. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company was founded in 2015 by world-class AI and systems research professors at the University of Michigan. Utilizing the world's most sophisticated natural language processing engine and advanced scientific discoveries in AI research, Clinc's AI emulates human intelligence and can understand unstructured, unconstrained speech, and interpret not only semantics and intent, but the underlying meaning of user queries. Learn more at clinc.com.

About Landmark Credit Union

Landmark Credit Union lives by the words "You're worth more here." As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, we return profits to our members, who enjoy better rates and lower fees on a full range of straightforward financial options. A credit union is owned by its members, rather than stockholders. By choosing Landmark, you could save money, and have more for the things that really matter.

Landmark is a member of CO-OP Shared Branches. With over 5,000 shared branches nationwide, Landmark members can take care of their finances at these locations, just as though they were at Landmark. In addition, members can use over 5,000 ATMs nationwide on the Alliance One network, at no additional charge. Learn more at landmarkcu.com.

Contact:

John Lichtenberg

Clinc

Phone:(248) 238-3535

[email protected]

SOURCE Clinc, Inc.

Related Links

www.clinc.com

