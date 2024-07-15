Landmark Credit Union announces opening of leading-edge branch in Oconomowoc

New branch is designed to meet the needs of its members for an elevated banking experience

MILWAUKEE, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Credit Union today is opening its state-of-the-art branch in Oconomowoc, featuring the first Swiss-made, automated safe deposit box system in the United States. This new branch, located at 1391 Olympia Fields Drive, sets a new standard for banking convenience and security, embodying Landmark's commitment to making banking easy and accessible for its members.

"Combining the advantages of the latest technology and the support of our associates who are making the move, the new Oconomowoc branch will provide innovative solutions and exceptional service to our members," said Brian Melter, chief experience officer, Landmark Credit Union. "This branch not only represents a significant investment in the Oconomowoc community but also showcases some of the most advanced banking technologies available today."

Key Features of the New Branch:

First in the U.S. Safe Deposit Box System : The Swiss-made automated safe deposit box system offers unparalleled security and convenience, using robotics to streamline the process of accessing personal items.





: The Swiss-made automated safe deposit box system offers unparalleled security and convenience, using robotics to streamline the process of accessing personal items. Innovative Design : The branch features a contemporary design that incorporates historical building elements such as cream city brick walls and iron bow trusses. These special touches pay homage to Landmark's manufacturing roots with Rexnord and its 90-year heritage in the Wisconsin community.





: The branch features a contemporary design that incorporates historical building elements such as cream city brick walls and iron bow trusses. These special touches pay homage to Landmark's manufacturing roots with Rexnord and its 90-year heritage in the community. 24/7 Locker System : This is the first Landmark location to offer 24/7 locker access, allowing members to securely retrieve important documents outside regular banking hours.





: This is the first Landmark location to offer 24/7 locker access, allowing members to securely retrieve important documents outside regular banking hours. Convenient Coin Machine : Members can quickly and efficiently deposit loose change directly into their accounts.





: Members can quickly and efficiently deposit loose change directly into their accounts. TYME® Advanced ATMs in branch and at Drive-Thru: These ATMs allow for either self-service or guided assistance and can handle most routine transactions. Three machines in branch are supported by live associates and three are featured in the tubeless drive-thru offering extended hours and support from virtual tellers.

For more than 35 years of serving Oconomowoc, the reinvestment in the community was natural. Local businesses built custom cabinets for this uniquely designed branch. Plus, Arrowhead Union High School designed and produced signature pad mounts, reinforcing the community connection.

By introducing this innovative branch, Landmark Credit Union delivers superior value, service and convenience, and improves the overall member experience. The new Oconomowoc branch is a testament to Landmark's vision of combining tradition with innovation to benefit its members and the community.

About Landmark Credit Union

Founded in 1933, Landmark Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that's focused on serving its members by delivering lower rates, providing personal service and investing in improved member experiences. Landmark Credit Union has more than $6 billion in total assets, 35 branches, more than 390,000 members and 1,000+ employees. For more information, visit landmarkcu.com.

