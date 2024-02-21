Landmark Credit Union Donates $58,680 to Children's Wisconsin through Annual Chain of Hearts Campaign

News provided by

Landmark Credit Union

21 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upholding its three-decade legacy of support for Children's Wisconsin, a Children's Miracle Network Hospital, Landmark Credit Union is proud to announce the success of its annual Chain of Hearts Campaign, raising $58,680. This campaign is an opportunity specifically for credit unions where members and the community can purchase paper links for $1 and hearts for $10 to support the cause and visually represent the credit union philosophy of "people helping people."

"It's empowering to see our community come together through the Chain of Hearts Campaign to make such a positive impact in less than three weeks' time," said Jay Magulski, Landmark Credit Union president and CEO. "We're grateful for the opportunity to continue our support of a cause that holds immense significance for our own Landmark family, as well as for the members we serve, many of whom have loved ones who have benefited from the care provided by Children's Wisconsin."

Landmark Credit Union's 2024 Chain of Hearts Campaign ran from Jan. 30 through Feb. 18 with paper links and hearts on display at branches to represent the spirit of community and compassion. The funds raised from this initiative go directly to Children's Wisconsin to support the vision that Wisconsin's kids be the healthiest in the nation. Children's Wisconsin is committed to offering services that care for the whole child – including kids and families' physical, social and mental health.

"For 30 years we've received support from Landmark Credit Union and their continued commitment to the well-being of the kids and families in our care is something we are deeply grateful for," said Christine Baranoucky, vice president of engagement and stewardship, Children's Wisconsin. "Their involvement in the Chain of Hearts Campaign plays a crucial role in ensuring that we can provide the best and safest care."

In addition to the Chain of Hearts Campaign, community members can further support Children's Wisconsin by attending the Milwaukee Admirals charity game on March 3. For this game, $3 of each ticket will directly support Children's Wisconsin. Landmark will present proceeds from this year's Chain of Hearts campaign through a check presentation at the game. For charity game tickets, visit https://giving.childrenswi.org/events/admirals-charity-game.

About Landmark Credit Union
Founded in 1933, Landmark Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that's focused on serving its members by delivering lower rates, providing personal service and investing in improved member experiences. Landmark Credit Union has more than $6 billion in total assets, 35 branches, nearly 390,000 members and 1,000+ employees. For more information, visit landmarkcu.com.

SOURCE Landmark Credit Union

Also from this source

New Survey from Landmark Credit Union Reveals 77% of Wisconsinites want Banking Products to be Easier to Understand*

New Survey from Landmark Credit Union Reveals 77% of Wisconsinites want Banking Products to be Easier to Understand*

Landmark Credit Union today announced a refreshed, simplified brand look and philosophy that supports the desire for a clearer and more convenient...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Children

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.