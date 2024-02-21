Landmark Credit Union Donates $58,680 to Children's Wisconsin through Annual Chain of Hearts Campaign

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upholding its three-decade legacy of support for Children's Wisconsin, a Children's Miracle Network Hospital, Landmark Credit Union is proud to announce the success of its annual Chain of Hearts Campaign, raising $58,680. This campaign is an opportunity specifically for credit unions where members and the community can purchase paper links for $1 and hearts for $10 to support the cause and visually represent the credit union philosophy of "people helping people."

"It's empowering to see our community come together through the Chain of Hearts Campaign to make such a positive impact in less than three weeks' time," said Jay Magulski, Landmark Credit Union president and CEO. "We're grateful for the opportunity to continue our support of a cause that holds immense significance for our own Landmark family, as well as for the members we serve, many of whom have loved ones who have benefited from the care provided by Children's Wisconsin."

Landmark Credit Union's 2024 Chain of Hearts Campaign ran from Jan. 30 through Feb. 18 with paper links and hearts on display at branches to represent the spirit of community and compassion. The funds raised from this initiative go directly to Children's Wisconsin to support the vision that Wisconsin's kids be the healthiest in the nation. Children's Wisconsin is committed to offering services that care for the whole child – including kids and families' physical, social and mental health.

"For 30 years we've received support from Landmark Credit Union and their continued commitment to the well-being of the kids and families in our care is something we are deeply grateful for," said Christine Baranoucky, vice president of engagement and stewardship, Children's Wisconsin. "Their involvement in the Chain of Hearts Campaign plays a crucial role in ensuring that we can provide the best and safest care."

In addition to the Chain of Hearts Campaign, community members can further support Children's Wisconsin by attending the Milwaukee Admirals charity game on March 3. For this game, $3 of each ticket will directly support Children's Wisconsin. Landmark will present proceeds from this year's Chain of Hearts campaign through a check presentation at the game. For charity game tickets, visit https://giving.childrenswi.org/events/admirals-charity-game.

About Landmark Credit Union

Founded in 1933, Landmark Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that's focused on serving its members by delivering lower rates, providing personal service and investing in improved member experiences. Landmark Credit Union has more than $6 billion in total assets, 35 branches, nearly 390,000 members and 1,000+ employees. For more information, visit landmarkcu.com.

SOURCE Landmark Credit Union