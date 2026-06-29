Landmark Credit Union Expands its Madison-area Footprint with Plans to Open Five Branches by the End of 2027

New Monroe Street location opens June 29, marking the first step in the expansion process

MADISON, Wis., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Credit Union today announced plans to establish five Madison-area branches by the end of 2027 as part of its strategic growth plan. The expansion begins this week with the opening of its new Monroe Street location to replace the Spring Street branch less than a mile away. Located at 1712 Monroe St., the new Landmark branch provides expanded visibility, accessibility and convenience for members in one of Madison's most active and growing neighborhoods.

Landmark's new Monroe Street branch is now open and the Madison expansion will continue.

"Madison is an important market for Landmark, and the opening of our Monroe Street branch reflects our commitment to serving this immediate and expanded community for years to come," said Tim Mackay, president and CEO of Landmark Credit Union. "While Landmark has maintained a single Madison branch presence for more than a decade, this is the first step in a broader investment in the region as we increase access to financial services and continue building relationships with the people, families and businesses that call this community home."

Landmark's Madison strategy includes steady growth with plans to add four additional branches over the next year and a half, providing convenient access to retail, mortgage lending and commercial banking services in one of Wisconsin's fastest-growing markets. Future branch locations include:

Sun Prairie – A more than 4,000 square-foot new build in a central location that offers full retail services plus mortgage lending and access to the Landmark Investment Center (LIC).

– A more than 4,000 square-foot new build in a central location that offers full retail services plus mortgage lending and access to the Landmark Investment Center (LIC). Middleton – A leased space, with more than 4,000 square-feet positioned right on University Avenue for easy, full-service banking access, including access to LIC.

– A leased space, with more than 4,000 square-feet positioned right on University Avenue for easy, full-service banking access, including access to LIC. Waunakee – Another new build in a growing community with nearly 3,600 square feet of space to service members – from typical banking needs to mortgage lending, LIC and more.

– Another new build in a growing community with nearly 3,600 square feet of space to service members – from typical banking needs to mortgage lending, LIC and more. East Washington Avenue – Leased location near the Capitol which will offer retail and LIC services and become a full-service office for Landmark's commercial banking team.

The nearly 3,700 square-foot Monroe Street location features teller services, advanced ATMs, the option for mortgage lending and commercial banking support, and dedicated spaces for member consultations. Situated near Camp Randall Stadium and several established Madison neighborhoods, the branch offers convenient access, walkability and enhanced visibility for current and future members.

With the five new Madison-area branch openings, Landmark will partner with United Way of Dane County to support local youth and their families as part of a broader community initiative. For each checking account that is opened at these new locations, Landmark will donate $100 to United Way's Reducing School Mobility initiative, for up to a total of $50,000 invested into the community in less than two years' time. Landmark's investment will support families with children experiencing housing instability, allowing them to maintain housing and avoid the social and academic disruption of switching schools.

Backed by more than 90 years of service to Wisconsin communities, Landmark continues to focus on meeting the evolving needs of members while supporting local communities through financial education, volunteerism and community partnerships.

For more information about Landmark Credit Union, visit www.landmarkcu.com.

About Landmark Credit Union

Founded in 1933, Landmark Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that's focused on serving its members by delivering great rates and low fees, providing personal service and investing in improved member experiences. Landmark Credit Union has more than $7.5 billion in total assets, 35 branches, more than 400,000 members and 1,000+ employees. For more information, visit landmarkcu.com.

SOURCE Landmark Credit Union