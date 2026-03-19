Landmark Credit Union Announces Agreement to Acquire North Shore Bank Branch in McHenry, IL

MILWAUKEE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Credit Union today announced a definitive agreement to purchase the North Shore Bank branch at 1689 N. Curran Rd. in McHenry, IL. The acquisition will add approximately $34 million in deposits. As part of the transaction, Landmark will acquire the physical branch, assume the associated deposits with this location, and welcome the branch's employees to the Landmark team. This expansion strengthens Landmark's presence in McHenry County and supports the organization's broader growth strategy.

"This acquisition allows us to deepen our commitment to the Illinois communities we already serve," said Timothy Mackay, president & CEO of Landmark Credit Union. "We've experienced strong indirect lending activity in this region. Adding a full-service branch, along with welcoming the talented team already serving local customers, helps us enhance the convenience and support we can offer our members. We look forward to welcoming North Shore Bank's McHenry customers and team members to Landmark as we continue to focus on expanding our presence in this area."

For more than 90 years, Landmark Credit Union has been committed to providing value to its members, associates and the communities it serves. Growth, expansion and a strong financial position are part of that commitment. By providing additional branch locations within the Landmark footprint, members benefit from a robust suite of products, additional resources, more personalized service and increased convenience, including enhanced digital banking solutions.

"We have served the banking needs of the McHenry community for 20 years," said Susan T. Doyle, senior vice president of retail banking at North Shore Bank. "This agreement allows us to focus on our Wisconsin markets while ensuring McHenry customers and associates continue to be well served."

The transaction includes the physical branch and associated deposits but excludes loan relationships. The agreement is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Upon completion, all North Shore associates assigned to the branch will be offered continued employment with Landmark.

ALM First served as financial advisor and Honigman LLP as legal counsel to Landmark Credit Union. Hillworth Bank Partners served as financial advisor and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. as legal counsel to North Shore Bank.

About Landmark Credit Union

Founded in 1933, Landmark Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that's focused on serving its members by delivering great rates and low fees, providing personal service and investing in improved member experiences. Landmark Credit Union has more than $7 billion in total assets, 35 branches, more than 400,000 members and 1,000+ employees. For more information, visit landmarkcu.com.

About North Shore Bank

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, North Shore Bank is a mutual savings bank with assets of over $2.5 billion and 42 offices throughout eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Wisconsin locations are in metro Milwaukee, Germantown, Ozaukee County, Racine, Kenosha, Appleton, Menasha, Green Bay and surrounding areas, Burlington, Union Grove, Muskego, and Door County. Locate a North Shore Bank office. You can also connect with the bank on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

SOURCE Landmark Credit Union