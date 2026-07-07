Landmark Credit Union Introduces SmartSpend Checking™ - a Fee-Free¹ Account for Those Beginning their Financial Journey or Seeking a Fresh Start

Research supports the introduction of this new checking product with 86% of parents and 58% of young adults showing interest2

MILWAUKEE, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Credit Union is introducing SmartSpend Checking™, a new type of checking account designed to help members manage their money with greater confidence, transparency and control. Available to members ages 10 and older, SmartSpend Checking offers a straightforward banking experience and meets a broader consumer trend toward financial products that are easy to manage.

"Parents are looking for opportunities to teach their children money management skills; kids want an alternative way to buy things when cash is not an option; and some young adults are seeking a fresh financial start," said Tim Mackay, president and CEO of Landmark Credit Union. "SmartSpend Checking was built with all this in mind. It allows members at every stage of their financial journey to manage their money with clarity and confidence. Plus, this debit-card based account offers fraud protection, no overdrafts and no fees. SmartSpend is a great addition to our line of checking products."

Research conducted by Landmark earlier this year identified strong interest from parents and young adults for a checking account like SmartSpend. More than half of those surveyed (50.5%) felt the proper age was 14 and older and 42% indicated 12 or 13 was the right age for a first debit card, especially in today's environment that leans cashless.

Beyond the appropriate age, survey respondents were asked about key features for this type of checking account. Both parents and young adults agreed that fraud protection and no monthly maintenance fees are at the top of the list, but other favorite features varied among these groups. Parents cared much more about parental visibility/controls (81.6%) and the ability to easily lock/unlock their child's account (81.6%). Alternatively, young adults rated both an easy-to-use mobile app (82%) and ability to send money easily to friends and family (79%) highly.

SmartSpend Checking features no overdraft fees, no minimum balance requirements and no monthly account fee. Transactions that exceed an account's available balance are simply not allowed without sufficient funds, helping members avoid overdrafts and stay on track financially.

SmartSpend Checking accounts include a debit card for everyday purchases and access to Landmark's digital banking tools, making it easy for members to monitor spending, manage their accounts and access their money wherever they are.

For more information about SmartSpend Checking, visit LandmarkCU.com.

About Landmark Credit Union

Founded in 1933, Landmark Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that's focused on serving its members by delivering great rates and low fees, providing personal service and investing in improved member experiences. Landmark Credit Union has more than $7.5 billion in total assets, 35 branches, more than 400,000 members and 1,000+ employees. For more information, visit landmarkcu.com.

Insured by NCUA

1 eDocuments are free for all accounts. Monthly paper statement fee is applicable to SmartSpend Checking accounts for primary account holders age 23 and older and who are not enrolled in eDocuments.

2 Based on 2026 survey results conducted with a sample of 201 parents of children age 10-17 and young adults age 18-30.

SOURCE Landmark Credit Union