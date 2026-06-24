Landmark Credit Union Showcases Digital Banking Innovation and Commercial Growth through Alkami Partnership

New success story highlights how banking leaders have reimagined traditional vendor relationships, resulting in regional peer collaboration and a more than 55x increase in business banking profiles

PLANO, Texas, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today highlighted the success of its partnership with Landmark Credit Union (Landmark CU), demonstrating how the organization is driving digital banking innovation and commercial growth. Through a combination of collaborative engagement and strategic Platform adoption, Landmark CU is accelerating its digital transformation and delivering enhanced experiences for both retail and business members.

After going live on Alkami's Digital Banking Platform, Landmark CU has maximized its partnership by tapping into the power of the Alkami Community, both virtually and with in-person regional meetups. Being a formative player in the Midwest, Landmark CU brought together community banks and credit unions for a user group focused on collaboration, digital banking innovation, and shared learning. Hosted in Brookfield, Wisconsin, the event focused on the exchange of ideas on digital engagement, Generation Z (Gen Z) banking preferences, and business banking strategies. Rather than viewing their peers as competitors, attendees engaged with one another, sharing practical insights, Platform best practices, and real-world experiences.

"We wanted to create a space where financial institutions could openly share what's working, learn from each other's experiences, and walk away with ideas they can immediately put into action," said Sara Blake, digital banking product manager at Landmark CU. "When we collaborate like this, it strengthens not just our individual organizations, but the communities we all serve."

One standout moment included a live student panel Landmark CU facilitated where Gen Z participants challenged assumptions about digital-first banking, emphasizing the continued importance of trust and human interaction. Because participants shared a common Alkami Digital Banking Platform, the discussion quickly shifted from trends to the "how." Attendees compared concrete configuration choices, rollout plans, and Gen Z engagement strategies, walked through how they use in-application (app) messaging, alerts, and card controls to deepen digital adoption, and discussed how they package commercial and treasury capabilities for business clients.

Moving beyond the collaboration and connection Landmark CU has experienced with the broader Alkami customer community, the credit union has scaled its commercial banking program over several years using Alkami's business and commercial capabilities. After transitioning from retail-based workarounds to a purpose-built business banking experience, the credit union grew from just 135 business profiles to more than 7,800, while also achieving 22% year-over-year business deposit growth and generating more than $150,000 in annual non-interest income from treasury services.

"These case studies show what's possible when financial institutions combine collaboration with the right digital capabilities," said Wayne McCulloch, chief customer officer at Alkami. "By learning from one another and leveraging a modern platform, institutions can accelerate growth, strengthen their business banking offerings and deliver greater value to the people and businesses they serve."

Together, the case studies highlight how Landmark CU is combining community-driven collaboration with scalable digital capabilities to strengthen both its member experience and long-term growth strategy.

Read how Landmark CU turned a user group into a regional community hub, visit here.

Read how Landmark CU scaled its commercial banking solutions with Alkami, visit here.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About Landmark Credit Union

Founded in 1933, Landmark Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that's focused on serving its members by delivering great rates and low fees, providing personal service and investing in improved member experiences. We do this through financial education and information, meaningful and relevant offerings, and exceptional and caring service. Our vision is that everyone in our communities is financially empowered to fulfill their dreams. Our mission is to build and nurture lasting relationships that empower our members and strengthen our communities. Landmark Credit Union has 7.5 billion in total assets, 35 branches, more than 400,000 members and 1,000+ employees. For more information, visit landmarkcu.com.

Source: Landmark Credit Union client success story, "How Landmark CU Scaled their Commercial Banking Solutions," Alkami, 2026.

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.