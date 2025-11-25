Landmark Credit Union survey reveals shoppers plan to do more of their holiday shopping in stores this season

Shoppers shifting buying behaviors, with social media, AI and deferred payments playing a growing role

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin shoppers are heading back to stores in a big way this holiday season, according to the results of Landmark Credit Union's 2025 holiday survey. A total of 82% of those surveyed said they plan to buy gifts in stores this year compared with just 40% in 2024. While overall holiday budgets remain steady, consumers are rethinking how they discover gift ideas, pay for purchases and time their shopping, signaling a more intentional approach to the season.

Across generations, shoppers are shifting their approach. Many are starting later, with fewer beginning before Thanksgiving (64%, down from 75% in 2024). Gen Z is more likely to wait for Cyber Week deals (32%), while 38% of baby boomers said they start their shopping in October.

Consumers indicate they plan to spend more per gift, with only 4% planning to give items under $25, down from 10% last year. Digital discovery plays an influential role, with 42% of shoppers turning to social media for inspiration, mainly TikTok (79%). Millennials and Gen Z are the most likely to use AI to help identify gift ideas.

Generational differences extend to payment habits as well. Millennials lead Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) usage at 24%, followed by Gen Z (15%), Gen X (9%) and baby boomers (5%).

"What stands out in this year's survey is how Wisconsinites are navigating a more complex shopping landscape," said Timothy Mackay, president & CEO at Landmark Credit Union. "People are weighing store experiences against online convenience, evaluating payment choices more carefully and adapting their timing to find the best value. These shifts show a community that is resourceful and intentional as they head into the season."

Despite these new behaviors, core financial pressures look much like they did last year. More than half of shoppers expect to experience holiday-related financial stress (55%, compared to 54% in 2024), and 41% anticipate carrying some holiday debt into January (compared with 45% last year). Among those who expect to carry a balance, about half plan to pay it off within one to three months. Fraud concerns also remain high and unchanged from last year, with 69% of shoppers worried about online fraud or identity theft.

"Even with higher prices in some categories, people are working hard to stay within their budgets and keep the season manageable," Mackay said. "Landmark encourages shoppers to track their spending, understand repayment timelines and make choices that support their financial well-being well into the new year."

With these trends in mind, there are several ways shoppers can stay on track and feel more prepared this holiday season.

Holiday shopping tips:

Set and track a realistic holiday budget to avoid overspending. Establish per-person spending guidelines and stick to them.

Plan ahead for holiday expenses, including a strategy to pay off any debt.

Choose payment methods intentionally and understand Buy Now, Pay Later terms before using them.

Use AI and social inspiration thoughtfully to avoid impulse purchases.

Tips to protect online shoppers:

Stay alert to fraud . Don't feel rushed or distracted when shopping online.

. Don't feel rushed or distracted when shopping online. Verify that social media sellers are reputable, compare prices before buying and avoid saving payment info on unfamiliar sites.

Consider using credit cards as they provide another layer of protection and can allow the card holder to set spending limits and receive alerts on transactions and denied purchases.

Methodology

Landmark Credit Union commissioned its second annual holiday survey of 401 Wisconsin residents to explore shopping plans, spending habits and financial stress. This survey was fielded in October 2025 among residents of Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties. To qualify for the survey, participants had to be 18 or older and plan to spend money on holiday-related activities.

About Landmark Credit Union

Founded in 1933, Landmark Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that's focused on serving its members by delivering great rates and low fees, providing personal service and investing in improved member experiences. Landmark Credit Union has more than $7 billion in total assets, 35 branches, more than 400,000 members and 1,000+ employees. For more information, visit landmarkcu.com.

