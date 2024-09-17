Landmark Homes Announces New Product Type and Floor Plans Coming to Northfield at Old Town in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Homes, an esteemed local homebuilder, is proud to announce an expansion of lifestyle opportunities by introducing a new product type and meticulously crafted floor plans at Northfield at Old Town — the most attainable new construction homes in Fort Collins. Those with aspirations to live in the area can get the first glimpse of these innovative home designs.

The newest generation of condo living is coming to Northfield at Old Town. Be the first to know about our new product type and floor plans that are coming to our esteemed LEED Gold Certified community by joining us for an exclusive preview event on October 19th from 12pm to 2pm at 827 Schlagel St. #1 in Fort Collins, CO.

Eager homebuyers are invited to join the Northfield at Old Town interest list and be among the first to experience a new living space era that reflects thoughtful design and optimization.

Future Owners Will Enjoy:

Space-conscious and intuitive layouts

The newest generation of condo living

A greater availability of widely-loved floor plans

Living within walking distance to the heart of downtown

Easy access to the bike trail and Poudre River

Northfield at Old Town Is LEED Gold Certified

Northfield at Old Town is at the forefront of sustainable living in Fort Collins. The community is built with an eye towards the future, featuring homes that meet LEED Gold Standards, promoting healthier living environments and reducing carbon footprints.

LEED Gold Certification is a Commitment to Sustainable Living. Homeowners will get the benefits of:

Water-efficient fixtures

Solar panels

HRV ventilation systems for improved indoor air quality

Low VOC paintings and coatings

Electric car charging stations

30A circuit in garage

And more!

About Landmark Homes:

Landmark Homes is recognized for its commitment to building well-crafted homes in the best communities. With a focus on attached homes, Landmark Homes allows for more affordable living options without compromising on location or quality. Each community is meticulously planned to create environments that enhance the lives of its residents, proving that a home is more than just a house – it's where life unfolds and memories are made.

Jason Sherrill, CEO and design visionary at Landmark Homes, comments on the community: "Northfield is a great example of collaboration between private and public sectors coming together to make this unique project happen. We've created an affordable homeownership opportunity that really doesn't exist this close to downtown. The average sales price in a 3-mile radius is $675,00, our average is $450,000."

Secure an invite to the exclusive preview event! Contact Kendra at 970-632-7173 or join our interest list: ( https://landingpages.mylandmarkhomes.net/the-new-northfield ).

