Landmark Homes Announces the Launch of "Wilder," A New, Luxurious Condo and Townhome Community in Timnath Ranch

TIMNATH, Colo., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Homes, a premier home builder known for its commitment to quality and innovation, is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest community, "Wilder," nestled in the heart of the picturesque Timnath Ranch. Starting in the low $400s, Wilder offers a diverse range of condos and townhomes designed to cater to a variety of lifestyles and preferences.

This highly anticipated community features four distinct floor plans, including 2-3 bedroom layouts, 2-2.5 baths, and 1-2 car attached garages, tailored for comfort and elegance. Each home is crafted with the attention to detail that Landmark Homes is celebrated for, ensuring a living experience that is both luxurious and functional.

Wilder is not just about the homes themselves but also the lifestyle they afford. Residents will enjoy rich neighborhood amenities that foster a sense of belonging and an active, fulfilling life. This includes access to parks, trails, and community spaces that encourage outdoor activities and neighborly connection.

Jason Sherrill, CEO and design visionary at Landmark Homes, comments on the new community: "Our vision is for homeowners to love their home, community, and Landmark experience. We are dedicated to building not only homes that make a difference and improve the quality of life for each and every homeowner, but also to building communities that people love and homeowners are proud to come home to."

About Landmark Homes:

Landmark Homes is recognized for its commitment to crafting homes that are not only beautiful but also enduring. With a focus on attached homes, Landmark allows for more affordable living options without compromising on location or quality. Each community is meticulously planned to create environments that enhance the lives of its residents, proving that a home is more than just a house – it's where life unfolds and memories are made.

Wilder is now open! For more information about Wilder or to schedule a visit, please contact Kendra at 970-632-7173 or explore the community online at ( https://mylandmarkhomes.net/new-homes/co/timnath/wilder-at-timnath-ranch-discovery/12614/ ).

