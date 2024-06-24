Landmark Hospitality Partners With Salt Labs to Motivate Frontline Workers to Act Like Owners Ahead of Busy Summer Season

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Labs, creator of the first employee rewards and incentives platform offering an ownership asset to frontline employees, is pleased to announce its partnership with Landmark Hospitality . Landmark owns and operates an extensive portfolio of distinctive venues, boutique hotels and renowned restaurants throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Landmark & Salt Labs Partnership

The restaurant and hospitality industry faces significant challenges, with turnover and absenteeism rates as high as 76% . Landmark has always recognized these trends and strived to do better by prioritizing employee experience. As a result, this strategy has led to exceptional guest experiences and better business outcomes. According to Landmark's SVP of Service & Training, Thomas McAteer, Landmark partnered with Salt to continue to be an employer of choice, allowing its employees to earn an asset of lasting value and providing additional motivation for its workforce ahead of Landmark's busy summer season.

Landmark refers to their frontline workers as "Memorymakers," and as McAteer shared, there was immediate alignment between how Salt allows employees to build something of value for their future and set goals to realize future memories from their work today.

"Our Memorymakers are the heart and soul of our business. They're the cooks, hostesses, bartenders, and waitstaff in the trenches, creating memorable experiences for our guests," McAteer said. "We believe that Salt will be a powerful tool to help our team stay motivated, especially during our busy periods. We anticipate that 1 in 3 employees will pick up an extra shift during the busy season because they can earn Salt, in addition to their paycheck. This allows them to work toward their own memories."

Landmark employees earn one Salt for each hour they work. Over time, employees accumulate a balance and set goals to save for items they choose, such as a college savings fund or stocks they've always wanted to own. They can also exchange their Salt for an unforgettable experience like a family trip. This autonomous experience enables employees to save for the future, stay motivated, become future-focused and connect their day-to-day work with personal and positive outcomes.

"We are thrilled to partner with Landmark, an innovator in the restaurant and hospitality space," said Jason Lee , founder and CEO of Salt Labs. "Landmark understands the importance of prioritizing the employee experience to drive a memorable guest experience. By allowing employees to earn Salt, Landmark truly empowers them to enjoy the long-term benefits of their work efforts today."

If you want to learn more about partnering with Salt Labs, please email [email protected].

About Salt Labs

Salt Labs offers an employee rewards and incentives platform for frontline workers built to capture the value of work beyond the hourly wage. Its mission is to build long-term employee wealth through a first-of-its-kind earned loyalty asset that leads to higher retention and productivity.

Salt Labs was founded in late 2022 by a team that includes repeat founders Jason Lee and Rob Law, who founded DailyPay, a $2B HR and FinTech company.

CONTACT: Jamie McDougall, [email protected]

SOURCE Salt Labs, Inc.