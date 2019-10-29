Landmark Konami Product Premieres--from Horizon 49J to SYNK Vision--Signal a New Era in the Company's Expansion during G2E 2019

"As a total organization, Konami Gaming is driving new advancement to meet the needs of global casino operators in ways that have never been done," said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. "Konami's global casino customers are integral to bringing this forward momentum to the gaming floor, and we are very encouraged by industry response to Konami's expanded investment in new technology, game titles, talent, and entertainment."

G2E 2019 marked the global debut of Konami's new Horizon series, characterized by a sheen silver finish, generous button deck, and tall sleek frame. Horizon 49J includes a relaxed J-curve display, dual spin buttons, wired and wireless phone chargers, and a handbag hook. Three debut linked progressive series were showcased at G2E for guests to experience for the first time.

"The game launch library for Horizon 49J includes everything from one-of-a-kind Konami premiums like Silent Hill, to series like Ocean Spin with jaw-dropping animation sequences across multiple cabinets," said Jingoli. "The Horizon series marks an exciting new era for Konami, its customers, and the players we serve. It's a game canvas that centers upon long-term value and flexibility, as well as emerging creative possibilities and fresh gaming experiences."

A variety of never-before-seen linked progressives were displayed for KX 43, from symbol-driven Strike Zone™ series to Stay & Spin™ jackpots with instant credit awards. Integrated links including Diamond Trails, Myth of the Pyramids™, and Ba Fang Jin Bao featured custom sign and pod filler merchandizing options. Konami's Fortune Mint 3-level linked progressive was shown on both KX 43 and Concerto Opus™, each with rotating overhead signage and gold ingot-covered pod fillers.

"Konami's 4K game library for KX 43 and Opus has expanded into new symbol-driven mechanics and captivating animation effects that provide fresh win experiences to today's players," said Jingoli. "Both cabinets are backed by a long list of quality content, to best serve both players and operators."

Several leading-edge systems solutions captured key interest at G2E 2019, including SYNK Vision biometric player tracking. Leveraging automated image capture, SYNK Vision can identify, rate, and reward all "carded" and "uncarded" players at any equipped slot machine or table game. This empowers properties to reach and engage guests across the venue with a connected, frictionless experience. SYNK31, Konami's comprehensive Title 31 / AML system, made its world debut at G2E 2019. In addition to satisfying all AML reporting requirements, SYNK31 empowers administrators to compile all reporting, time stamped notes, file documents, screenshots, photos, videos, and emails associated with a particular patron or incident in one spot, for totally ease and visibility.

For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc., please visit www.konamigaming.com.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.

