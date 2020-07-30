Landmark Management Group Completes CEO Succession

PLANO, Texas, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Management Group, a provider of consumer finance solutions, has completed a CEO transition. Joel Mussat, a longtime executive in the consumer finance industry, has been appointed CEO of the Company.

"Landmark plays a vital role in ensuring access to the proper consumer finance solutions available today," said Mussat. "I am humbled and honored to join the Company's leadership team." As CEO of Landmark, Mussat will be tasked with the management and growth of the family of brands within Landmark.

Landmark Management Group

"Joel is a strategic leader and experienced C-level executive with expertise in driving growth in the consumer finance industry," said Company spokesman Craig Rodgers. "This experience has positioned him well to help lead the company into its next phase of growth. His experience building consumer-friendly solutions and leading customer-centric teams will help propel us to future levels of continuous growth."

Mussat joins after a lengthy career which includes 10 years in management consulting (Accenture and IBM/PwC Consulting), and 11 years as an executive at Plano, Texas-based Rent-A-Center, Inc. He holds a BA degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Cornell University, where he was a recipient of the Park Foundation Fellowship Award.

About Landmark Management Group

Landmark Management Group is a Plano, Texas-based management firm focusing on consumer finance-related services. Its portfolio of companies was recognized as a "Top 100 Places to Work" and placed fifth by The Dallas Morning News in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex in 2017, and also won the "Best at Communicating" award in 2017. For inquiries, contact [email protected].

