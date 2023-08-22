Landmark multimodal study sets precedent for Alzheimer's disease research

News provided by

National University of Natural Medicine

22 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Findings from NUNM Helfgott Research Institute team show promise of individualized treatment for cognitive decline

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A proof-of-concept study led by Heather Sandison, ND, and implemented by researchers at National University of Natural Medicine (NUNM) Helfgott Research Institute could have far-reaching, positive impacts on the future of cognitive decline research.

While Alzheimer's disease (AD) affects approximately six million people in the U.S. and 50 million people worldwide, clinical trials have been disproportionately focused on a singular treatment method. Sandison and team instead tested an individualized, holistic approach to treatment involving changes to patients' lifestyle, including sleep, diet, and stress management.

After initial assessments of unique biomarkers, each trial participant was provided a custom treatment plan, personal health coach, and treating clinician. Within six months of intervention, multiple measures of patients' cognitive function improved, indicating a multimodal, individualized treatment approach may be a more effective strategy than ones involving a single drug.

Sandison believes these study findings, published this month in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, could be empowering to both patients and providers: "So far, more than 200 AD drugs have failed clinical trials. I hope this research encourages those living with the disease but also motivates researchers to explore previously unaddressed contributors to cognitive decline."

Study co-author and Director of the NUNM Helfgott Research Institute, Dr. Ryan Bradley, underscored the importance of collaboration in moving AD research forward: "There's always a knowledge gap and activation energy necessary to move treatments from bench to bedside; these types of partnerships help bridge that gap. Instead of anecdotal evidence of hope or progress, research collaboration offers clinicians quantifiable evidence of patient benefit."

Drs. Sandison and Bradley hope their initial findings lead to a national multisite control study to further evaluate multimodal, individualized treatment approaches to AD.

"My big push is changing the narrative," said Sandison. "As scientists and care providers, we make a lot of assumptions and don't give patients enough credit. Hopefully these findings chip away at some of those assumptions. The goal is to make Alzheimers rare and optional."

Read the full study in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease Volume (94) Issue (3).

About NUNM
Established in 1956, National University of Natural Medicine (NUNM) is the longest active, accredited naturopathic medical university in North America and a leader in natural medicine education and evidence-based research. The NUNM Helfgott Research Institute is a professionally independent, non-profit research institute conducting rigorous, high quality research on the art and science of healing. Learn more at nunm.edu.

About the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease
Now in its 26th year of publication, the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease (JAD) is an international multidisciplinary journal to facilitate progress in understanding the etiology, pathogenesis, epidemiology, genetics, behavior, treatment, and psychology of Alzheimer's disease. The journal publishes research reports, reviews, short communications, book reviews, and letters-to-the-editor. Groundbreaking research that has appeared in the journal includes novel therapeutic targets, mechanisms of disease, and clinical trial outcomes. JAD has a Journal Impact Factor of 4.160 according to Journal Citation Reports (Clarivate, 2022). The journal is published by IOS Press. j-alz.com

SOURCE National University of Natural Medicine

Also from this source

National University of Natural Medicine Ranked a Top School of Online Master's in Nutrition for 2023

Helfgott Research Institute Receives Major Funding to Test Mind-Body Practices for Reducing Benzodiazepine Medications

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.