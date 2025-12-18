950+ Bed Student Housing Community Adjacent to the University of Michigan's Campus

ATHENS, Ga., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, has partnered with Manulife Investment Management (Manulife IM) to construct The Metropolitan on South U, a 259-unit student housing community at 1208 South University Ave. This project represents the sixth project in a build-to-core joint venture executed with the Manulife Infrastructure Fund pool.

Landmark Properties and Manulife Investment Management Announce Construction Start on The Metropolitan on South U in Ann Arbor, MI (Credit: Myefski Architects) Landmark Properties and Manulife Investment Management Announce Construction Start on The Metropolitan on South U in Ann Arbor, MI. (Credit: Myefski Architects)

Construction will begin imminently. Landmark Construction, the in-house general contractor for Landmark Properties, will build the project with Myefski Architects serving as architect. Peninsula Investments also partnered on the project, adding to their investments across Landmark's portfolio of student housing communities.

"We are excited to move forward with construction on The Metropolitan on South U and bring much needed housing to the Ann Arbor market as enrollment growth at the University of Michigan remains steady," said Jason Doornbos, Chief Development Officer of Landmark Properties. "The well-located community is poised to add renewed vibrancy to the university ecosystem in Ann Arbor."

The Metropolitan on South U is steps from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, the Michigan Diag, and a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Fully furnished residences will feature quartz countertops, hardwood-style laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and will come prewired for internet and cable access.

"We are proud to expand our partnership with Landmark with this development at the University of Michigan, supported by strong local market fundamentals and a premier location adjacent to campus," said Jonathan Kimball, Associate Director at Manulife IM.

"We are excited to partner with Landmark on our second development at the University of Michigan, and ninth in 2025. Its proximity to Ross School of Business makes it an ideal location within Ann Arbor, a market with strong market fundamentals," said Juan Fernando Valdivieso, Managing Director of Peninsula Investments.

Community amenities will include a well-appointed clubhouse, modern fitness center, resort-style pool and rooftop lounge with a variety of seating options. The Metropolitan will also include approximately 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

About Landmark Properties

Headquartered in Athens, Ga., with an office in Atlanta, Landmark Properties is a fully integrated real estate firm, specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality residential communities. With approximately $15 billion in AUM, Landmark's portfolio includes over 115 residential communities across the United States with 72,000 beds under management. Additionally, Landmark benefits from an active development pipeline with over 50 student and multifamily projects under construction or near term start with an estimated value of over $10 billion. For more information, visit www.landmarkproperties.com

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Peninsula Investments

Headquartered in Miami, FL., Peninsula Investments Group is a leading private equity real estate firm specializing in the acquisition and development of student housing and residential projects in the U.S., as well as residential developments across Latin America and the UK. The firm has invested in over 40,000 beds within more than 16,000 units in 23 U.S. states and the UK. For more information visit: www.peninsulainvestments.com.

Media Contacts:

Landmark Properties/Landmark Construction

Great Ink Communications – (212) 741-2977

Lindsay Church, Sara Williams, Eric Gerard

[email protected]

SOURCE Landmark Properties