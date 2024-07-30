Landmark Properties Announces The Standard at West Lafayette

The 678-Bed, 13-Story Student Housing Development is Just Steps from Purdue University

ATHENS, Ga., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its plans to build The Standard at West Lafayette, a 678-bed, 253-unit student housing community near Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The Standard at West Lafayette is being developed by Landmark Properties and will provide much needed off campus housing for students at Purdue University. (Credit: BKV Group). The Standard at West Lafayette is being developed by Landmark Properties and will provide much needed off campus housing for students at Purdue University. (Credit: BKV Group).

The site, on the corner of Pierce and West Wood streets, sits adjacent to the east side of Purdue's campus, which hosts several academic buildings and the Purdue Memorial Student Union. Offering 240,299 square feet of residential space in a mix of studios to four-bedroom units, The Standard at West Lafayette will add much needed off-campus housing supply to serve students of Purdue University.

BKV Group is the project's architect while Landmark Urban Construction, the in-house general contractor for Landmark Properties, will serve as construction manager on the 13-story project. Delivery is anticipated for Fall 2027. The project received formal approval from the City of West Lafayette on July 1, 2024.

"We are pleased to bring The Standard at West Lafayette to the Purdue University community," said Wes Rogers, CEO of Landmark Properties. "For the 2023-2024 academic year, Purdue reported its ninth consecutive record-breaking year for applicants and enrollments. The West Lafayette campus noted an all-time high of more than 52,200 students, with the majority living near campus. The Standard at West Lafayette is a response to the demand for high-quality off-campus housing."

All units will feature gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, high-speed internet and cable, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Finishes include hardwood-style laminate floors, custom wood trim and plantation blinds. Balconies are offered in select residences. The Standard at West Lafayette will offer 18,234-SF of amenity space, such as a rooftop clubhouse with an outdoor heated pool and fitness center, as well as a fourth floor indoor/outdoor amenity level with seating, grilling area, gaming lounge and interior courtyard. The property also has the most study space of any building in town, with options on every floor. The community will provide garage parking for 207 vehicles. Additionally, The Standard will be a six-minute walk to the nearest bus stop which has routes taking students to and from the north and western sides of campus.

The Standard at West Lafayette will be Landmark Properties' second student housing development in Indiana which includes The Standard at Bloomington, which opened in Fall 2023 for students attending Indiana University.

About Landmark Properties

Headquartered in Athens, Ga., with an office in Atlanta, Landmark Properties is a fully integrated real estate firm, specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality residential communities. With $14 billion in AUM, Landmark's portfolio includes over 115 residential communities across the country with 72,000 beds under management. Additionally, Landmark benefits from an active development pipeline with 23 student and multifamily projects under construction or near term start with an estimated value of nearly $5 billion. Landmark's mission is to be the leader in development, construction, operations, and investment management of high-quality residential communities, delivering unrivaled service and experience to our residents, partners, and employees. For more information, visit www.landmarkproperties.com .

