Landmark Properties Expands into UK and Ireland Markets

ATHENS, Ga., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Properties, the leading vertically-integrated developer of student housing in the United States, today announced its expansion into the United Kingdom and Ireland. This strategic move builds upon a near-decade of industry-leading development volume, including record-setting 2023 performance (delivering 25% of US off-campus student housing in 2023). Landmark is assembling a seasoned UK-based team spearheaded by the recent hiring of development professional Tom Banning as Director of UK & Ireland Development.

"As Landmark Properties celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, we are thrilled to announce our expansion into the European market," said Wes Rogers, President and CEO of Landmark Properties. "We see a tremendous opportunity to develop purpose-built student housing in the UK and Ireland and are confident that our expertise in developing high-quality student accommodations will be well-received."

The UK and Ireland offer attractive opportunities for student housing development due to a supply-demand imbalance, rising enrollment numbers, and a less mature market than the US. Landmark Properties is committed to developing high-quality student accommodations throughout these markets, leveraging its deep expertise to meet the region's needs and create strong yields for its partners.

About Landmark Properties

Headquartered in Athens, Ga., with an office in Atlanta, Landmark Properties is a fully integrated real estate firm, specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality residential communities. With $13 billion in AUM, Landmark's portfolio includes over 115 residential communities across the country with 71,000 beds under management. Additionally, Landmark benefits from an active development pipeline with 22 student and multifamily projects under construction or near term start with an estimated value of nearly $5 billion. Landmark's mission is to be the leader in development, construction, operations, and investment management of high-quality residential communities, delivering unrivaled service and experience to our residents, partners, and employees. For more information, visit www.landmarkproperties.com.

