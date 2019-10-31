Landmark Recovery Commences Relationship with Sabra Health Care REIT

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Recovery, a premier drug and alcohol rehab organization, announces a new relationship with Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. ("Sabra").

"My father started out in real estate and we have always found value in owning our buildings that we use for recovery," said Matt Boyle, COO at Landmark Recovery. "However, when we started talking with Sabra, we saw the business value they could add and we are excited to partner with them."

Sabra has purchased Landmark Recovery's buildings in Carmel, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky and is leasing them back to Landmark to continue providing recovery services. They plan to continue working together on future Landmark Recovery locations.

"Sabra has given us the opportunity to continue to expand our reach and help as many patients as possible," said Justin Hartman, President of Inpatient Treatment at Landmark Recovery. "Together, Sabra can help us achieve our goal of helping one million families in the next 100 years. Landmark sees this as the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship."

Landmark Recovery was founded with the goal of helping as many people overcome addiction as possible. Through therapy programs and evidence-based treatment, Landmark hopes to save the lives of those who have been affected by the opioid crisis and drug epidemic that leads to the death of tens of thousands of Americans every year.

About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery, founded in 2016, offers individualized treatment, including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, intensive outpatient, and alumni programming to address addiction. Landmark has drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers in Carmel, Louisville, and Lexington. If you or a loved one need help with recovery, call 866-504-8545 or visit, www.landmarkrecovery.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jessica Goble

Jessica.Goble@landmarkrecovery.com

480-745-4357

SOURCE Landmark Recovery

Related Links

http://landmarkrecovery.com

