Landmark Recovery Opens Doors in Indiana

CARMEL, Ind., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Recovery, a premier drug and alcohol rehab organization, is announcing the open house of their new residential treatment center in Carmel, Indiana. The facility houses 48 beds and will provide state-of-the-art treatment services to those struggling with addiction.

The facility is located at 13590 North Meridian Street, Carmel, IN 46032, and the open house will take place on August 1. In addition to Carmel, Landmark Recovery has facilities in Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky with a robust growth plan throughout the Midwest and South in 2019.

"One of our goals is to make sure that patients don't need to uproot their lives and travel hundreds of miles to get quality treatment," said Matt Boyle, COO at Landmark Recovery. "With our expansion into Carmel, we're offering high-quality treatment for Indiana residents that is affordable and right in their neighborhood."

In the last decade, Indiana has ranked among the highest states in the nation when it comes to overdose rates, with the number of fatal overdoses having increased more than 800% since 1999 . Indiana residents need access to clinical addiction treatment now more than ever.

"We saw a need in the state of Indiana and hope that by opening this facility we'll be able to be part of the solution," Boyle added. "When people get treatment, word of mouth spreads and more people get the help they need."

Landmark Recovery of Carmel plans to open shortly after the open house and will offer residential treatment and intensive outpatient services to help patients restore hope, function, and purpose to their lives. Programs include detox treatment for withdrawal symptoms, group, and individual therapy sessions lead by master's level clinicians, and extensive family counseling and follow-up support.

Landmark Recovery, founded in 2016, offers individualized treatment, including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, intensive outpatient, and alumni programming to address addiction. Landmark has drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers in Carmel , Louisville, and Lexington. If you or a loved one need help with recovery, call 866-504-8545 or visit, www.landmarkrecovery.com .

