Landmark Recovery Opens New Addiction Treatment Center in Western Michigan

Affordable Options for Michigan Residents Battling Drug or Alcohol Addiction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Recovery, a family-owned drug and alcohol addiction treatment provider, opened Landmark Recovery of Western Michigan, an inpatient and outpatient treatment facility in Battle Creek, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at 3 p.m.

Located at 393 E. Roosevelt Ave. Battle Creek, Michigan 49017, this 27,303-square-foot treatment facility adds 60 full- and part-time jobs to the Western Michigan area, while providing the community with evidence-based and individualized addiction recovery programs.

Landmark Recovery staff welcomed Battle Creek Mayor Mark Behnke, Vice Mayor Carla Reynolds, Councilwoman Boonikka Herring, and community members to tour the facility and learn about addiction treatment resources available to all Michigan residents.

"Addiction and mental health treatment resources are needed in Battle Creek," said Reynolds. "We are glad to have the resources that this facility will provide."

The 60-bed recovery center will provide medical detox, residential treatment, and outpatient services to those suffering from substance use disorders. Unlike other treatment facilities, Landmark welcomes patients with dual diagnoses. Patients will have access to an outdoor courtyard, gym, smart TVs, a walking trail, and a lake. Treatment services at Landmark Recovery of Western Michigan are covered by most major insurance plans.

"Our goal in opening this facility is to help save lives and make addiction treatment more accessible to those who need it," said Michelle Dubey, chief clinical officer for Landmark Recovery. "This new treatment center can annually help 720 people begin their journey towards recovery."

Drug overdose claimed the lives of 2,759 Michigan residents in 2020 according to the CDC.

About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery, founded in 2016, is an evidence-based addiction recovery organization offering passionate, individualized treatment including detox, residential, intensive outpatient, and partial hospitalization. Landmark serves communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Nevada along with its sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, that serves the Medicaid population. The Landmark of Louisville facility was named the No. 1 Addiction Treatment Center in Kentucky by Newsweek for 2021 and 2022. For more information visit www.landmarkrecovery.com or call 866-504-8545.

