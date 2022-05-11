Landmark Recovery Opens Second MAT Clinic in Louisville

"Medication-assisted treatment saves lives and is widely accepted as the gold-standard for opioid use disorder treatment," said Dr. Jason Kirby, the chief medical officer of Landmark Recovery. "Our program allows patients to get the medication and therapy they need, and in most cases continue their daily lives. Expanding our services to include the combination of evidence-based psychotherapy in conjunction with safe and highly effective medications, like buprenorphine and naltrexone, ensures our patients have the highest quality of care available. This program is also a great investment in the community, and provides a chance to slow down the opioid epidemic."

Landmark's opioid treatment program differs greatly from that of a traditional Suboxone clinic. It pairs medication with a 12-month dialectical behavior therapy treatment schedule that involves weekly individual therapy sessions, group skills training and telephone consultations. Landmark's approach to opioid addiction treatment is rooted in evidence-based psychotherapy. Receipt of medication is dependent on a patient's participation in, and fulfillment of, scheduled therapy sessions.

Landmark's MAT program is currently offered at both its Louisville and Indianapolis locations.

Landmark Recovery, founded in 2016, is an evidence-based addiction recovery organization offering passionate, individualized treatment including detox, residential, intensive outpatient, and partial hospitalization. Landmark serves communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Nevada along with its sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, that serves the Medicaid population. The Landmark of Louisville facility was named the No. 1 Addiction Treatment Center in Kentucky by Newsweek for 2021.

