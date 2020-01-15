Landmark Results for CaverStem® Procedure Published in Journal of Translational Medicine to Create Paradigm Shift in Treatment of Erectile Dysfunction

PHOENIX, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on Urology, Neurology and Orthopedics using stem cell treatments, today announced publication of clinical trial data on CaverStem® procedure for drug resistant erectile dysfunction (ED) patients in the Journal of Translational Medicine.

The peer reviewed publication describes a total of 140 patients treated with the CaverStem® procedure (40 patients in primary trial and 100 in the clinical registry) that suffered from erectile dysfunction for whom standard drug interventions such as Cialis, Levitra, and Viagra (PDE-5) were ineffective.

The CaverStem® trial, one of the largest clinical studies of a non-drug treatment for erectile dysfunction, supports the safety and efficacy of autologous, non-expanded bone marrow concentrate for treatment of ED patients.

"We would like to thank all the patients and the Clinical teams which have made the CaverStem® program possible. The independently monitored data demonstrated the safety of the program along with the real world clinical registry which demonstrated early efficacy signals," said Amit Patel, MD, MS, Board Member of the Company.

"It's exciting to see the evolution of our patented cell based intervention first described in 2013 in the Journal of Translational Medicine (now being offered in the clinic through qualified physicians) having such a positive impact on the lives of treated patients," said Thomas Ichim PhD, co-inventor of CaverStem® and Chief Scientific Officer at Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

"The positive results reflected in the publication validates the many years of devotion and investment in the CaverStem® Program," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. "2020 is setting up to be a breakthrough year for the company as we plan to partner this landmark publication with heavy investment in physician recruitment and consumer awareness to accelerate commercialization of CaverStem®."

Link to the complete peer reviewed publication:

https://translational-medicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12967-019-02195-w

About Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is characterized by the lack of ability to achieve and maintain penile erection for intercourse. Methods used to quantify ED include the Erectile Function Visual Analog Scale (EF-VAS) and the International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF-5), however clinically it is primarily diagnosed based on symptomology. In our aging society, ED is becoming an increasing problem. According to one study 39% of men at age 40 experience symptoms of ED, whereas by age 70 the incidence rises to 67%. In this latter age group, it is believed that 50-85% of ED cases are associated with hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and dyslipidemia. Overall, it is estimated that over 30 million American men suffer from this condition.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company currently trading on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company go to www.creativemedicaltechnology.com. For more information on our CaverStem® procedure please go to www.caverstem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://creativemedicaltechnology.com

