Landmark Sleep Survey Conducted by dayzz Highlights Employees at Some of World's Largest Companies Suffer From Regular Lack of Sleep

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative corporate sleep provider dayzz today announced the findings of its first-ever sleep survey among employees of Fortune 100 companies, which demonstrated that employees across several major industries (hi-tech, finance and shift-based workers at oil & gas, manufacturing, heavy industry and automotive companies), are all suffering from lack of sleep. This has a negative influence on motivation, productivity and mood, and can cause more mistakes and poor judgment.

Medical professionals and sleep experts agree that most people need between seven and nine hours of sleep a night. The average number of hours per night among employees surveyed is significantly below that (6.4 hours per night), suggesting the typical employee is losing up to two hours of sleep every night. Studies have shown that just two weeks of restricted sleep (under 6 hours per night) leads to cognitive impairment, comparable to a person who has been awake for 24 to 48 hours straight. The survey by dayzz also found a percentage of employees getting only 5.5 hours of sleep or less per night:

61% of employees surveyed at Chevron

45% at GM

40% at ExxonMobil

37% at Caterpillar

34% at Apple, Amazon and GE

Sleep deprivation has detrimental effects, whether it's employees who work at factories and operate heavy machinery, workers who manage clients' finances, or people in tech who spend their days coding.

Employees across all three sectors report that they don't perform optimally an average of 2 days per week due to poor sleep quality, and estimate that they drive while drowsy an average of 3 days per week, which could have serious consequences.

77% of employees at GM feel they drive while drowsy 5-7 days per week

38% at GE

34% at Apple

26% at ExxonMobil

Based on the results of the survey, dayzz created calculated a Sleep Score, giving each company a "grade" between 4-100 based on their employees' average sleep time, average sleep loss, amount of quality sleep and non-quality sleep due to work-related matters. The companies that ranked the best were Wells Fargo (92), Cisco (91), IBM (87), Facebook (83) and Dell (79), while the five lowest ranking companies were ExxonMobil (29), Amazon (24), GE (19), Intel (13) and GM (5).

"We are excited to have completed our first sleep survey, and the first of its kind among Fortune 100 companies," said Amir Inditzky, CEO of dayzz. "I think a lot of people know that you should be getting 8 hours of sleep a night, whether they are successful at it or not. However, I don't think people are aware of all of the effects that sleep, or lack of sleep, has. Not only does it affect every part of your body, but as we can now confirm, it also greatly affects the workplace. Employees' insufficient sleep costs approximately $411 billion per year, and roughly 1.2 million working days are lost annually due to poor productivity. Employees are harming themselves, their loved ones, their companies and clients by not getting enough sleep. This is just the first step. We hope that this survey brings further awareness to the issue, and hope to create and grow the Sleep Score annually to measure improvements at companies that are currently performing poorly when it comes to building a proper sleep culture."

Additional survey findings include:

More than 50% of employees believe that a sleep wellness program will increase their job satisfaction

Employees average 2.5 caffeinated drinks each day

57% of disrupted sleep is due to work related issues

