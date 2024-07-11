Landmark Study Confirms Unprecedented 100% Accuracy in Quantum Physics Technology Breakthrough for Public Safety, Law Enforcement, Military Applications, and Cancer Detection

Third-party study from renowned York St. John University in York, England , finds Base Molecular Resonance™ technology works flawlessly, with no false positives or false negatives, and is a significant leap forward in security, safety, and health applications.





Offering hope in the fight against gun violence, the device demonstrated 100% accuracy in detecting ammunition, including through barriers such as walls and buildings, both up close and at great distance, offering a level of precision that is crucial for security and law enforcement at public venues, events, schools, and other facilities.





On the drug enforcement front, the device flawlessly and remotely detected and identified cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine in blind studies offering reliability that is vital for counter-narcotics operations and forensic investigations.





When applied to cancer detection, the device accurately identified malignant breast and prostate cancer tissues in blind and double-blind tests, offering significant promise for non-invasive early cancer detection, improving patient outcomes.

STUART, Fla., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking, landmark study from York St. John University's (YSJ) Centre for Applied Innovation (CAI) reveals that Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies (BMRT) has the proven ability to transform the fields of public safety, law enforcement, security, military, and cancer detection with a simple scan. Developed by BMRT, this patented, one-of-a-kind molecular detection technology harnesses resonant frequencies to achieve unparalleled accuracy by non-invasively identifying substances, from explosives to cancerous tissues, both up close and at great distances.

BMRT Logo

The study, led by Professor Philippe B. Wilson, PhD, who serves as the Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor for Innovation and Knowledge Exchange, and Director of the Centre for Applied Innovation at York St John University located in York, England, confirms BMRT's detection capabilities to be 100% accurate for gunpowder, illegal drugs, nuclear elements, and cancerous tissues in both blind and double-blind tests.

Utilizing resonant frequencies at a subatomic level, BMR™ technology uniquely identifies molecular structures based on their nuclear composition. Professor Wilson highlights its pivotal role in enhancing security and medical diagnostics, noting its flawless detection without any false positives or negatives.

According to Professor Wilson, "Having assessed and evaluated BMRT's technology, it is clear to me that I have never seen anything quite like it. Indeed, breakthrough technologies which can support every aspect of society are few and far between, leading to multinational success and Nobel Prize-worthy impact."

According to Lee Duke, President & Co-Founder of BMRT, "BMR™ can detect elements of gunpowder encased in a single .22 caliber round of ammunition at a distance of 71 feet, the magazine clip of an AR-15 through multiple buildings at a distance of 580 feet, alert troops entering new and unknown areas to the presence of IEDs and other explosives, as well as armed enemy combatants. This technology allows us to detect those substances instantaneously and with 100% accuracy," said Duke. "Early detection with BMR™ has the potential to identify would-be shooters before they enter a building, keep our troops safe no matter where they are located, and give law enforcement and military the information they need to save lives."

Moreover, BMRT's technology achieved breakthroughs in non-invasive cancer detection during blind and double-blind studies, accurately identifying breast and prostate cancers with no false positives or false negatives. While the study focused on breast and prostate cancers, BMRT has the capability to identify up to 200 types of cancers and other diseases as well.

Robert "Bo" Short, CEO and Co-Founder of BMRT, emphasized, "These results confirm what we have known internally for some time: we have the ability to eliminate school shootings, late-stage cancer detection, illegal drugs crossing our borders or infiltrating our schools, and safely return our military personnel home without physical harm from lethal IEDs. In addition, there are aspects of this technology that are so highly sensitive and groundbreaking that we cannot even discuss them publicly. This patented technology can save millions of lives, billions of dollars and eliminate untold pain and suffering."

With a fully issued patent, and 16 additional patents pending, this landmark third-party study positions Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies at the forefront in Quantum Physics applications, offering a transformative solution poised to redefine global standards in safety, security, and healthcare.

About Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies, LLC (BMRT)

BMRT has discovered a new area of Quantum Physics that utilizes resonant frequencies to detect particle interactions at subatomic levels. This technology, called Base Molecular Resonance™ (BMR™), can detect any compound or biological substance, including every element on the periodic table, and up to 200 cancers and other diseases. With over 20 years of prototyping and testing proving its unmatched detection capabilities, BMR™ has the potential to save millions of lives by pinpointing weapons, explosives, and other physical threats both up close and at great distances, and detecting cancers and other diseases long before they present clinical symptoms. The non-invasive, harmless, and instant scan has broad implications in cancer diagnostics, public safety, law enforcement, security, and military services.

For more information about BMRT and its groundbreaking technology, visit www.BMRT.io.

Media Contact:

Alysha Eipperle

[email protected]

(419) 351-9881

About the Center for Applied Innovation (CAI) at York St. John University

The Centre for Applied Innovation (CAI) at York St John University (YSJ) is a prestigious hub for fostering innovation and driving advancements in various fields. Situated within the dynamic academic community of YSJ, which boasts a rich history dating back to 1841, CAI serves as a catalyst for collaboration between academia, industry, and the wider community. YSJ, originally founded as a teacher training college, has evolved over the decades into a distinguished institution known for its commitment to academic excellence, inclusivity, and community engagement. It holds a strong reputation for its innovative approach to education, consistently adapting to the changing demands of society and the global marketplace.

YSJ's dedication to research and development is reflected in its state-of-the-art facilities and the diverse expertise of its faculty. The university has earned accolades for its contributions to various academic disciplines, making it a vibrant environment for cultivating groundbreaking ideas. The CAI, embedded within this esteemed institution, leverages YSJ's historical prestige and modern capabilities to translate innovative ideas into impactful solutions that address real-world challenges and opportunities. This synergy not only enhances the university's mission but also significantly contributes to regional and national development, reinforcing YSJ's status as a cornerstone of academic and applied innovation in the UK.

SOURCE Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies, LLC (BMRT)