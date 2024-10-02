Landmark Study Demonstrates Dramatic Reduction in the Generation of Toilet Plume Aerosols in Hospitals

Study Finds 99% Reduction in Particle Emissions Using Splashblocker's Innovative Toilet Cover

YARDLEY, Pa., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Splashblocker, LLC announces the publication of groundbreaking research in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Hygiene. The study (" Reducing the Particles Generated by Flushing Institutional Toilets. Part II: Assessing a Portable and Reusable Toilet Cover in U.S. Hospitals ") demonstrated a 99.98% reduction (p-value 0.0002) in harmful toilet plume aerosols (TPAs) when using the Splashblocker toilet cover.

Splashblocker

Splashblocker, invented by oncology nurse Linda Dick, is a lightweight, reusable toilet cover designed to fit under the seat and on the rim, creating a seal that prevents TPAs from escaping when flushing a hospital toilet. Addressing the issue of TPAs in hospitals is crucial to ensuring the safety of healthcare workers, caregivers, and patients. While research shows closing home toilet lids will reduce but not eliminate particle emissions, hospital toilets typically do not have lids. Recent studies have also shown that TPAs can travel several feet into the air and remain suspended for hours. TPAs can carry dangerous pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza, norovirus, legionella, and C. difficile, as well as active chemotherapy drugs. Smaller particles can be inhaled, while larger ones settle on surfaces such as clothing, skin and hair, equipment, furniture, and floors underscoring the importance of better protective measures.

The study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of the Splashblocker reusable toilet cover in reducing TPAs and was conducted in 15 hospitals across nine U.S. states including seven National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated comprehensive cancer centers. The key findings showed that the Splashblocker reduced the mean particle concentration by 99.98%, across the 110 studied bathrooms. This study provides strong evidence that targeting the source of TPAs with the Splashblocker toilet cover is highly effective in clinical settings.

"Research has consistently shown that TPAs from high velocity hospital toilets are a real concern for nurses and other healthcare providers," said the study's lead investigator Seth Eisenberg RN OCN BMTCN. "Oncology Nursing Society guidelines recommend covering the toilet because we know most hazardous drugs are excreted in urine and stool. Our study shows that the Splashblocker is a viable solution for protecting our staff, patients and visitors."

Chemotherapy drugs have even been found in the urine samples of healthcare personnel, further highlighting the necessity for effective solutions to reduce exposure risks. Tom Connor, PhD, former researcher of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and author of multiple publications on the dangers of hazardous drugs stated, "Occupational exposure to chemotherapy and other hazardous drugs has been an ongoing issue since it was first recognized around forty years ago. We know that personal protective equipment does not prevent environmental contamination, and that hazardous drugs can be transferred throughout the healthcare facility."

Shaunté C. Walton, MS, CIC, FAPICS, System Director, Clinical Epidemiology & Infection Prevention at UCLA Health said, "This study provides so much insight on risks associated with current facility designs as it relates to uncovered toilets. Most importantly, to mitigate risk to employees and patients lies in the use of this very simple solution."

About Splashblocker, LLC

Splashblocker, LLC is committed to safeguarding healthcare workers and patients from harmful pathogens and hazardous drugs in toilet plume aerosols. Our mission is to prevent those dangerous exposures and to partner with healthcare facilities to provide a safer environment for staff, caregivers and patients. Splashblocker is currently being used in hospitals across the U.S. and is available for personal caregiver use. For more information visit www.splashblocker.com

