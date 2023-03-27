LANDMARK STUDY ESTABLISHES STANDARDS FOR DEI INCLUSIVE BEHAVIORS

Benchmark study of 140,000 corporate employees enables organizations to measure their progress towards Diversity and Inclusion goals.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Inclusion Analytics Index (GIA Index), published by RW3 CultureWizard, is based on the assessment results of 140,000 corporate employees from a cross-section of global industries.

"CEOs and other C-Suite executives all strive to create a truly inclusive organization, and the most inclusive organizations consistently outperform their competition," says Joshua Sturtevant, VP of Strategic Development at RW3 CultureWizard. "Leaders can now measure their organization's performance and benchmark it against a global standard."

The GIA Index is based on nine dimensions of inclusive behavior, such as Bias Awareness, Cognitive Flexibility, and Exposure to Diversity. It is the first major study and index that measures actual behavior rather than employees' attitudes about their organizations. Because it empirically measures behavior, the GIA can be used to establish specific learning objectives and measurable company-wide goals.

Amongst the key findings, the benchmark study revealed:

Consumer-facing sectors scored higher on most measures of inclusivity, compared to sectors focused more on materials, energy, and industrial products.

Significant differences on inclusive measures were also found from country-to-country.

Scores for Bias Awareness and Trustworthiness varied significantly by business sector.

According to Joshua Sturtevant, "Differences were especially pronounced on dimensions like "Trustworthiness" with the Financial Services sector scoring 4.5% lower than the average, and Cognitive Flexibility, where the Communication Services sector scored almost 9% above the average."

Further research will be conducted on the role that national and organizational culture plays in how inclusivity is expressed in workplace behavior. RW3 CultureWizard is uniquely positioned to provide these insights with 20+ years of experience delivering global inclusivity training and consultation to global companies.

"Given the fact that organizations spend millions of dollars on DEI training and development, it's extremely important for them to have a complete set of data by which to measure the ROI on those expenditures," say Charlene Solomon, President of RW3 CultureWizard.

For more information and a copy of the Global Inclusion Analytics Index Report, contact [email protected] or visit https://www.rw-3.com/global-inclusion-analytics-index.

