Landmark Study Highlights Need for Quality of Life Considerations in Cancer Care: New "Forecasting in Oncology Course" Provides Essential Training for Improved Patient Outcomes

06 Oct, 2023, 21:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent groundbreaking study from King's College London, Monash University Malaysia, and Hospis Malaysia, published in Value in Health, has underscored the crucial role of quality of life (QoL) in the treatment preferences of advanced cancer patients. This pivotal research into palliative care access in Malaysia has found that for many advanced cancer patients, QoL enhancements are valued significantly more than an extended year of life. It's in this rapidly evolving landscape of oncology care that the "Forecasting in Oncology Course" available on ResearchandMarkets.com emerges as an invaluable tool for healthcare professionals.


The "Forecasting in Oncology Course", a cutting-edge training offering, promises to deepen the understanding of Oncology specific forecasting. By integrating these insights, healthcare professionals can better align treatment strategies with what patients truly value – an improved quality of life. Notably, the course emphasises how oncology forecasts differ from others, the nuances of patient flow methodology, and the integration of patient-centric considerations such as biomarkers, product restrictions, length of therapy, and more.

Benefits of the "Forecasting in Oncology Course" include:

  • Deepened Understanding: The course equips participants with the knowledge to incorporate Oncology-specific considerations into forecasts, ensuring more patient-aligned treatment plans.
  • Comprehensive Training: Building on the foundational principles covered in the 'Fundamentals of Forecasting' training course, this course delves into areas unique to Oncology, offering a holistic approach to forecasting.
  • Practical Application: Beyond theory, the course includes engaging visuals, real-life examples, quizzes, and a hands-on case study using the Onco+ software, ensuring practical skills development.
  • Long-term Access: Once enrolled, participants will have extended access to the training course for three months, allowing for flexible and paced learning.

The study's findings, which placed paramount importance on physical functioning and effective pain control, underscore the need for more tailored approaches in oncology care. The "Forecasting in Oncology Course" perfectly positions healthcare professionals to bridge this gap, by offering insights into how patients transition through stages of cancer, the efficacy of different treatments, and their impact on QoL.

In an era where the patient's voice is becoming louder and their preferences clearer, it is essential for oncology professionals to be equipped with the tools and knowledge to respond effectively. The "Forecasting in Oncology Course" stands as a beacon of promise, ensuring that treatments not only extend life but enhance its quality.

