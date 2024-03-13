Landmark Survey Conducted by BBYO Reveals Jewish High School Students Face Skyrocketing Antisemitism

Survey of 2,000 teenagers across the United States and Canada exposes a disturbing surge in incidents and discrimination since October 7 attacks on Israel

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBYO, the world's leading pluralistic Jewish teen Movement, has just completed the first-ever comprehensive survey of Jewish high school students to understand the impact of the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel and the subsequent rise in antisemitism across the world. The findings are staggering as Jewish teens have seen an increase in antisemitic discrimination and incidents in school and during extracurricular activities since October 7, with more than seven in ten students experiencing harassment either in person or online.

BBYO's International President Courtney Saxe speaks at the March For Israel rally in Washington, DC.

The survey, conducted in partnership with First International Resources and Impact Research between January 23 and February 5, 2024, involved 1,989 high school students in 9th through 12th grades across the United States and Canada. In all, 71 percent of Jewish teens have experienced antisemitic harassment or discrimination, with 61 percent experiencing it in person, 46 percent experiencing it online, and 36 percent experiencing antisemitism both online and in person.

Overall, the data indicates that the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas and the subsequent spread of misinformation and antisemitic rhetoric and violence have had a traumatic impact on Jewish high school students' safety, well-being, and mental health. The discrimination students have faced has left many deeply concerned about going to school, disengaged from certain spaces or activities in their lives, uncomfortable reporting incidents of harassment when they do happen, and factoring in levels of antisemitism in their decision on where to attend college.

At the same time, there were also encouraging results for organizations that have been fostering safe spaces and social environments for Jewish teens, with clear data showing that involvement with BBYO has helped students deal with the added stress and anxiety. Nearly three-quarters of BBYO members, 72 percent, say that BBYO has influenced their ability to express their thoughts about Israel and/or antisemitism, and 65 percent say that spending time with their peers in local BBYO chapters helps them find comfort, underscoring the importance of the role Jewish youth-serving and educational institutions now play in the lives of young Jews.

"This groundbreaking survey serves as a critical wake-up call, revealing the stark reality that Jewish teens are enduring," says Matt Grossman, CEO of BBYO. "Every Jewish teen deserves to feel safe and supported, and it is incumbent upon us to ensure they have those safe spaces as well as the tools and assistance they need to navigate these turbulent times with strength and pride. We are so proud and grateful that involvement with BBYO has played such a significant role in helping teens cope with elevated levels of stress and anxiety."

The survey follows a multi-city 'Listening Tour' with BBYO's CEO conducted in November 2023, just one month after the attacks in Israel. During the tour, Grossman engaged in conversations with groups of teens to understand how they were feeling and how BBYO could help. Three prevailing themes emerged: first, a deep concern among teens regarding their peers' social media behavior, characterized by the dissemination of misinformation without considering its impact on their Jewish peers. Second, there is a need for more reliable and informative resources for teens to not only educate themselves, but to educate their peers, teachers, and administrators, showcasing their desire to advocate for their beliefs. Finally, teens expressed a profound sense of safety and belonging within the BBYO community, emphasizing its role as a safe haven for meaningful engagement.

BBYO's Stand Up Against Antisemitism resource page provides teens and parents with the content and tools to fight against antisemitism in all its forms. Through BBYO's partnership with the ADL (Anti-Defamation League), teens are encouraged to report incidents of antisemitism and bias through the joint incident reporting site .

