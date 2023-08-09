Landmark Ventures Hosts 12th Annual CIO Summit with Executive Speakers from Deloitte, Shake Shack, Premise Health, Hyatt and More

Taking place September 6 in New York, the invitation-only forum brings innovative tech leaders and venture capitalists together to discuss evolving enterprise trends and innovations

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Ventures today announces an impressive speaker lineup for its 12th annual CIO Summit on Sept. 6, 2023, in New York. The one-day, invitation-only curated forum brings leading CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, corporate technology leaders and venture capital executives together to collaborate and discuss business trends and technology innovations at the core of the evolving enterprise.

"For 12 years and counting, we've aimed to answer a single crucial question: how can we leverage innovation strategically to achieve meaningful business evolution in the information sector?" said Landmark Ventures CTO, General Partner and Founder/Host of Landmark Ventures CIO Summit Anthony Juliano . "Ever-changing regulations and innovations can make it difficult for companies to keep up. This is why bringing the brightest minds together makes for industry-defining conversations, revelations and actionable results. We're proud to be the springboard sharpening the future of information."

Landmark Ventures CIO Summit speakers will present on a variety of timely topics spanning cybersecurity, AI and machine learning, cloud and mobile enablement, big data, IoT and scalable automated infrastructure, natural language processing, modern application development/architectures, the software-defined datacenter and blockchain/crypto.

Speakers for the 2023 Landmark Ventures CIO Summit include:

Andrew Lang , Global Chief Technology Officer - JPMorgan Chase

, - JPMorgan Chase Ben Brophy , Group Chief Technology and Information Security Officer - Reckitt

, - Reckitt Brandon Pinzon , Chief Security Officer - Argo Group US

, - Argo Group US Bryan Willett , Chief Information Security Officer - Lexmark

, - Lexmark Carmine Lizza , Chief Information Officer - Lazard

, - Lazard Casey Santos , Chief Information Officer - Asurion

, - Asurion Dave Harris , Chief Information Officer - Shake Shack

, - Shake Shack David Mahon , Global Chief Information Security Officer - Deloitte

, - Deloitte Joey Johnson , Chief Information Security Officer - Premise Health

, - Premise Health Joseph Eng , Chief Information Officer - Billtrust

, - Billtrust Joseph Simon , Chief Information & Technology Officer - Entain

, - Entain JP Calderon Del Vecchio , SVP Chief Information Security Officer - PVH Corp.

, - PVH Corp. Justin Wexler , Vice President - WndrCo

, - WndrCo Kevin Gowen , Chief Information Security Officer - Synovus

, - Synovus Khalil Jackson , Chief Information Security Officer - Federal Reserve Bank of New York

, - Federal Reserve Bank of Lawson Kelly , Chief Technology Officer - Hyatt Hotels Corporation

, - Hyatt Hotels Corporation Rajeev Sukumaran , US CIO - Boehringer Ingelheim USA

, - Boehringer Ingelheim Rajesh Anandan , Co-Founder & CEO - Ultranauts

, - Ultranauts Ritesh Patel , Senior Partner, Global Digital Health - FINN Partners

, - FINN Partners Sara Dillon , Chief Data Officer - Henry Schein

, - Suhit Gupta , CIO - General Atlantic

, - General Atlantic Ty Panagoplos , EVP & CIO Transformation - Santander US

Landmark Ventures CIO Summit is produced with the support of its partners, including Startup Nation Central , Lightspeed Venture Partners , Astrix Security and Turing .

To view the full Landmark Ventures CIO Summit speaker roster and learn more, visit landmarkciosummit.com. To engage with CIO Summit-related conversations, please follow the event on LinkedIn with the hashtag #LandmarkCIO23. Attendees can apply to attend the September 2023 summit here .

About Landmark Ventures CIO Summit

Landmark Ventures CIO Summit is part of the annual Dealmakers Event Series convening business, technology, venture capital and innovation leaders across industries and around the country. The 2023 event on September 6 in New York will include mainstage programming, interactive breakout sessions and VIP opportunities. For more information and sponsorship inquiries, please visit landmarkciosummit.com.

About Landmark Ventures

With unparalleled market insights coupled with deep global perspectives and deal experience, Landmark Ventures convenes top executives through curated events of all sizes, such as the Social Innovation Summit, provides targeted business advisory services to advance trusted relationships for its high-growth technology clients, and leads financial transactions through its in-house investment bank. Landmark focuses on cross-border partnerships involving the U.S., Canada, Europe, China and Israel. To learn more, please visit landmarkventures.com.

