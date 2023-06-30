Landmarks Illinois grant funds support preservation projects in Chicago, Kansas, Kewanee, Millstadt and Red Bud, Illinois

CHICAGO, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmarks Illinois has awarded $24,500 in grant funding to seven preservation projects across the state through its Preservation Heritage Fund and Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois grant programs. Grant-funded projects are located in the Illinois communities of Chicago, Kansas, Kewanee, Millstadt and Red Bud.

A Preservation Heritage Fund Grant from Landmarks Illinois will help the City of Red Bud, Illinois, stabilize the iconic clock tower on City Hall.

Preservation Heritage Fund grant recipients

Landmarks Illinois' Preservation Heritage Fund grants provide monetary assistance to significant structures or sites in Illinois that are under threat of demolition, in imminent deterioration, in need of stabilization, in need of structural or reuse evaluation or need to be evaluated for landmark eligibility.

A total of $22,000 has been awarded to six Illinois preservation efforts in this latest round of grant funding. Visit our website to learn more about each grant recipient.

Friends of Sears Sunken Garden, Chicago - $3,500 matching grant to help stabilize the pergola at the North Lawndale garden, a designated Chicago Landmark, National Historic Landmark and included in the National Register of Historic Places.





- matching grant to help stabilize the pergola at the garden, a designated Chicago Landmark, National Historic Landmark and included in the National Register of Historic Places. Greater St. Paul AME Church, Chicago - $4,000 matching grant for masonry repairs to one of the most historically significant buildings in the National Register-listed K-Town Historic District in the North Lawndale neighborhood.





- matching grant for masonry repairs to one of the most historically significant buildings in the National Register-listed K-Town Historic District in the neighborhood. Kansas Presbyterian Church , Kansas - $4,000 matching grant for masonry repairs at the 1909 church that serves as an anchor to the small East Central Illinois town.





, - matching grant for masonry repairs at the 1909 church that serves as an anchor to the small East Central Illinois town. City of Kewanee - $3,500 matching grant to make priority repairs to the Woodland Palace in Francis Park, a National Register-listed site first built in 1889 by Fred Francis , an architect, engineer and artist.





- matching grant to make priority repairs to the Woodland Palace in Francis Park, a National Register-listed site first built in 1889 by , an architect, engineer and artist. Millstadt Union Fire Department, Millstadt - $3,500 matching grant for masonry repairs to the Old Millstadt Firehouse, built in 1912 and located next door to the current, in-use firehouse.





- matching grant for masonry repairs to the Old Millstadt Firehouse, built in 1912 and located next door to the current, in-use firehouse. City of Red Bud - $3,500 matching grant to aid the efforts to stabilize City Hall's historic clock tower.

Donnelley Preservation Fund grant recipients

The Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois provides monetary assistance to preserve or protect significant structures and sites in Illinois that are under threat of demolition, in imminent deterioration, in need of stabilization, in need of structural or reuse evaluation or need to be evaluated for landmark eligibility. One project was awarded a grant through this latest round of funding. Visit our website to learn more about the grant recipient.

First Immanuel Lutheran Church, Chicago - $2,500 matching grant to support the congregation's efforts to list the building — located in the Illinois Medical District and home to the city's second-oldest Lutheran parish — on the National Register of Historic Places.

More about Landmarks Illinois grants

Landmarks Illinois grants are given on a matching basis, requiring the recipient to raise funds equal or greater to the Landmarks Illinois grant amount. Landmarks Illinois grant funding is used toward preserving historic and significant places in communities throughout the state. Often, these small grants help spark community engagement around the preservation of a place and help boost local fundraising efforts for the preservation project.

Grant applications for the next round of funding through the Preservation Heritage Fund and Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois grant programs are due October 1. Visit our website to learn more about our grant programs.

About Landmarks Illinois

We are People Saving Places for People. Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based, historic preservation nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org.

