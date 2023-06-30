Landmarks Illinois grant funds support preservation projects in Chicago, Kansas, Kewanee, Millstadt and Red Bud, Illinois

News provided by

Landmarks Illinois

30 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

CHICAGO, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmarks Illinois has awarded $24,500 in grant funding to seven preservation projects across the state through its Preservation Heritage Fund and Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois grant programs. Grant-funded projects are located in the Illinois communities of Chicago, Kansas, Kewanee, Millstadt and Red Bud.

Continue Reading
A Preservation Heritage Fund Grant from Landmarks Illinois will help the City of Red Bud, Illinois, stabilize the iconic clock tower on City Hall.
A Preservation Heritage Fund Grant from Landmarks Illinois will help the City of Red Bud, Illinois, stabilize the iconic clock tower on City Hall.

Preservation Heritage Fund grant recipients
Landmarks Illinois' Preservation Heritage Fund grants provide monetary assistance to significant structures or sites in Illinois that are under threat of demolition, in imminent deterioration, in need of stabilization, in need of structural or reuse evaluation or need to be evaluated for landmark eligibility.

A total of $22,000 has been awarded to six Illinois preservation efforts in this latest round of grant funding. Visit our website to learn more about each grant recipient.

  • Friends of Sears Sunken Garden, Chicago - $3,500 matching grant to help stabilize the pergola at the North Lawndale garden, a designated Chicago Landmark, National Historic Landmark and included in the National Register of Historic Places.

  • Greater St. Paul AME Church, Chicago - $4,000 matching grant for masonry repairs to one of the most historically significant buildings in the National Register-listed K-Town Historic District in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

  • Kansas Presbyterian Church, Kansas - $4,000 matching grant for masonry repairs at the 1909 church that serves as an anchor to the small East Central Illinois town.

  • City of Kewanee - $3,500 matching grant to make priority repairs to the Woodland Palace in Francis Park, a National Register-listed site first built in 1889 by Fred Francis, an architect, engineer and artist. 

  • Millstadt Union Fire Department, Millstadt - $3,500 matching grant for masonry repairs to the Old Millstadt Firehouse, built in 1912 and located next door to the current, in-use firehouse.

  • City of Red Bud - $3,500 matching grant to aid the efforts to stabilize City Hall's historic clock tower.

Donnelley Preservation Fund grant recipients
The Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois provides monetary assistance to preserve or protect significant structures and sites in Illinois that are under threat of demolition, in imminent deterioration, in need of stabilization, in need of structural or reuse evaluation or need to be evaluated for landmark eligibility. One project was awarded a grant through this latest round of funding. Visit our website to learn more about the grant recipient.

  • First Immanuel Lutheran Church, Chicago - $2,500 matching grant to support the congregation's efforts to list the building — located in the Illinois Medical District and home to the city's second-oldest Lutheran parish — on the National Register of Historic Places.

More about Landmarks Illinois grants
Landmarks Illinois grants are given on a matching basis, requiring the recipient to raise funds equal or greater to the Landmarks Illinois grant amount. Landmarks Illinois grant funding is used toward preserving historic and significant places in communities throughout the state. Often, these small grants help spark community engagement around the preservation of a place and help boost local fundraising efforts for the preservation project. 

Grant applications for the next round of funding through the Preservation Heritage Fund and Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois grant programs are due October 1. Visit our website to learn more about our grant programs.

About Landmarks Illinois
We are People Saving Places for People. Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based, historic preservation nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org.

Media Contact:
Kaitlyn McAvoy
Director of Communications
Landmarks Illinois
[email protected]

SOURCE Landmarks Illinois

Also from this source

Landmarks Illinois provides grant funding to preservation projects at landmark churches on Chicago's South Side

Landmarks Illinois Collaborates with Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History & Culture to secure permanent home for Ebony Test Kitchen

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.