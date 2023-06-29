Landmarks Illinois provides grant funding to preservation projects at landmark churches on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmarks Illinois has awarded three grants through the Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago's South Side to preservation projects at historic places of worship in the Bronzeville and Englewood neighborhoods. A total of $7,500 in matching grant funds was awarded to the following recipients:

Monumental Baptist Church in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood has received a $2,500 matching grant for roof repairs.
Monumental Baptist Church in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood has received a $2,500 matching grant for roof repairs.

  • Monumental Baptist Church, Bronzeville - $2,500 matching grant for roof repairs at the 1899 Chicago Landmark church that has long been home to one of the largest and most active African American congregations in the city.
  • Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, Bronzeville - $2,500 matching grant to help pay for scaffolding to prepare for needed repairs due to storm damage, water infiltration and overall deterioration at the 1912 church designed by famed Chicago architect Alfred Alschuler and designated a Chicago Landmark in 2020.
  • Canaan Baptist Church, Englewood - $2,500 matching grant to restore the front doors of the Solon S. Beman-designed church, a Chicago Landmark, built in 1905.

The Landmarks Illinois Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago's South Side provides small planning and capital matching grants to support organizations and people working to preserve the history, culture and architecture of Chicago's South Side, where Mr. Black, acclaimed civil rights leader, author and historian spent the majority of his life living and promoting African American history.

Grants through the Landmarks Illinois Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago's South Side range from $500 - $2,500 each, depending on need, and require a one-to-one match. Grant application deadlines are twice a year, July 1 and January 1. Visit our website to view complete grant guidelines and to submit a grant application. You can also see past grant recipients on our website.

About Landmarks Illinois 
We are People Saving Places for People. Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based, historic preservation nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org.

