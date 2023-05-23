LANDMASTER HIRES NEW VP OF SALES AND MARKETING

News provided by

Landmaster

23 May, 2023, 11:00 ET

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American-made UTV manufacturer, Landmaster, announces the hire of Dustin Noble as their new Vice President of Sales and Marketing. 

With a strong Powersports background, Dustin previously worked as a Manager of Dealer Development and Director of Sales. At Landmaster, he will be a great asset in achieving organization and structure within Sales. 

Continue Reading
Dustin Noble, VP of Sales and Marketing Standing Inside The Landmaster Manufacturing Facility.
Dustin Noble, VP of Sales and Marketing Standing Inside The Landmaster Manufacturing Facility.

Dustin grew up in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, playing hockey and racing motocross. Dustin and his wife Meghan have been married for 15 years. They have four children, Brantley, Charley, Presley, and Grayson. 

Dustin says, "I am very excited to be a part of this small, intimate company that focuses on the details and values the customers. After many years at big companies, I look forward to bringing those experiences and techniques to Landmaster."

The Landmaster family looks forward to the significant contributions of Dustin and his extensive knowledge and efforts in the industry.

About Landmaster: Landmaster has been manufacturing UTVs and related recreational products for over 50 years. The company is an Indiana based company producing a full line of gas and lithium ion UTVs. They distribute through independent dealers throughout the U.S., delivering the absolute best combination of technology, performance and American made ingenuity. For more information, please visit www.landmaster.com.

Contact: David Piercy, [email protected]

SOURCE Landmaster

Also from this source

USA-made UTV Company, Landmaster, hires Ryan Fry as the new Director of Engineering & Product Development, and Jason Delor as the new Director of Business Development & Program Management

Landmaster Reveals New Upgrades to their Model Year 2023 UTVs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.