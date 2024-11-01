Landmaster Provides Custom Upfit UTV to Village of Merrionette Park, IL, Supporting First Responders' Mission-Critical Needs

Chief Matt Ramirez and his officers were absolutely floored with the final product! Post this

Designed to seamlessly integrate with the existing fleet, the custom-built UTV meets the rigorous demands of both firefighting and law enforcement. With this dual-purpose vehicle, Landmaster demonstrates the adaptability of its UTVs, ensuring that emergency teams are equipped with reliable, durable tools to enhance their efficiency and response capabilities.

"Landmaster is proud to continue supporting our nation's first responders with versatile UTVs tailored to their unique requirements," said Jeremy Gayed, CEO of Landmaster. "We were thrilled to provide the Village of Merrionette Park with a custom solution to match their fleet, and we remain ready to support their growing needs if the demand arises."

Chris Kuhn, who hand-delivered the UTV to Merrionette Park, shared his experience with the team. "I had the pleasure of hand-delivering the Merrionette Park PD Custom Pro this morning to Chief Matt Ramirez. He and his officers were absolutely floored with the final product and gave praise to our team for not only building the vehicle they wanted, but also for having it completed and delivered in their timeline."

The dual-purpose UTV highlights Landmaster's flexibility in delivering purpose-built, upfitted UTVs, ready to be adapted as demands evolve. Should the sharing arrangement become impractical in the future, Landmaster will be ready to build a second custom UTV to ensure both departments continue to operate with optimal efficiency.

Congratulations to the Village of Merrionette Park on your new Landmaster UTV—purpose-built for the rigorous demands of first response teams.

About Landmaster

Based in Columbia City, Indiana, Landmaster designs and manufactures premium UTVs built for hard work, adventure, and specialized applications. Known for rugged durability and customization capabilities, Landmaster UTVs serve a wide range of industries, from farming and recreation to disaster relief and emergency response. To learn more, visit www.landmaster.com.

