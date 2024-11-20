Landmaster UTVs to Feature Gas and Electric Models at Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show - Booth #C1575

With over 20,000 attendees expected at the show, Landmaster will showcase the cutting-edge features of its utility vehicles designed specifically for the demands of farm and ranch work. Visitors can meet with product experts, get hands-on experience with both gas and electric models, and learn how these vehicles can streamline daily tasks.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to sign up for Landmaster's Electric AMP 4x4 UTV Giveaway, with the winner to be announced on January 15, 2024. Don't miss the chance to drive away in one of Landmaster's most advanced vehicles yet!

Show Hours:

Tuesday, December 3 : 9 AM – 5 PM

– Wednesday, December 4 : 9 AM – 5 PM

– Thursday, December 5 : 9 AM – 4 PM

"Landmaster is dedicated to helping farmers and ranchers optimize their operations with reliable, high-performing UTVs," said Brian Moloney, GM for Landmaster. "We're excited to connect with the agricultural community at this premier event, offering them a closer look at our innovative solutions."

For more information about Landmaster UTVs and their Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show presence, visit Landmaster.com.

About Landmaster

Based in Columbia City, Indiana, Landmaster designs and manufactures American-made utility vehicles built to tackle work and adventure. With a focus on durability, performance, and innovation, Landmaster offers a range of gas and electric UTVs trusted by customers across industries.

Contact:

David Piercy

Phone: (260) 205-0064

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.landmaster.com

SOURCE Landmaster