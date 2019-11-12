Landocs Group Expands to Acquiring Established Mobile Apps

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landocs, a leading Private Equity group specializing in acquiring and managing digital assets, announced today its plans to expand its current acquisition strategy to include established Mobile Apps market.

The new division is expected to leverage the know-how, professional team, unique tools and Intellectual property gained from past & current activities into the apps market.

The market revenue in the Apps segment amounts to 2.329 billion USD in 2019, with 194 billion app downloads in 2018. The Market is expected to reach a market volume of 3.072 billion USD by 2023.

Oren Vardy, Co-Founder of Landocs said: "As the mobile apps market evolves and matures, we see an interesting opportunity for our investors to further diversify our portfolio while using our liquidity and our unique knowledge base."

Landocs Private Equity. is a privately-owned investment and property management company with its main focus on building a portfolio of digital assets. With an experienced team of top digital and technological experts, Landocs is constantly looking for additional acquisitions while improving and managing its current large and ever growing web assets portfolio.

The company was established and managed by Oren Vardy & Ran Enoch, each with 25 years of experience in IT and online businesses and experienced web investors. The group holds and manages a large digital portfolio with high traffic in diversified tier A countries.

For additional information please visit Landocs Private Equity website https://www.landocspe.com/, or contact Oren Vardy, Co-founder of Landocs group, Email: oren.vardy@LandocsPE.com, Mobile: +972-545603002, Skype: orenvardy.

