Landon Smith Joins The Closing Exchange to Lead Enterprise Sales

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 18, 2019 -- The Closing Exchange announced today Landon Smith has joined the company to lead enterprise sales. Smith will serve as Executive Vice President, Client Strategy and Business Development, and will drive strategic sales and relationships, the growth of The Closing Exchange, and adoption of the CXChoice™ signing services platform in the mortgage and title industry.

"We are thrilled to have fellow colleague and friend of the mortgage industry, Landon Smith, join us as The Closing Exchange to lead our business development and strategic initiatives," said Alan Frelix, CEO of The Closing Exchange. "We have built our company based upon a passion to facilitate the transformation of the signing experience by delivering the right mix of technology and service. Creating a leadership team with this same spirit of innovation and leadership is integral to our success. Welcome Landon."

Smith brings to the company more than 25 years experience in the lender services and title industry. Smith focuses on all aspects of the life cycle of the loan; origination, servicing, default and lender relations. As a leader, Smith effectively builds and manages high-performing sales teams, consults with senior executives in product/sales growth strategy, revenue management, executive client relations and develops new lines of business to operational maturity and profitability.

"I am excited to be a part of The Closing Exchange, and to bring to my mortgage and title colleagues a truly revolutionary, enterprise closing service management platform," said Landon Smith, newly appointed EVP, Client Strategy and Business Development at The Closing Exchange. "CXChoice is built with the rigors and controls needed for the financial services industry, and yet has the flexibility needed to integrate into the plethora of complex mortgage and title workflow processes."

Previously, Smith served as Senior Vice President, Strategic Sales and Enterprise Lender Relations for ServiceLink working across all products and services to support the operations and sales teams in performance management and strategic solutions to drive revenue and ensure sustained client satisfaction.

Smith also previously served as Group Executive Vice President, Title and Default Services for Stewart Lender Services responsible for the national title and closing strategy for Origination Title, Default Title and REO Title/ Closing services, as well as responsible for the development of new products, marketing and sales strategy.

About The Closing Exchange

The Closing Exchange offers dynamic vendor management and signing services to the mortgage, reverse mortgage, auto lending and structured settlement industries provided by a trained and trusted network of notaries and attorneys. Built from a passion to improve the signing experience by seasoned management team who understands every facet of the financial services industry – The Closing Exchange is the next generation of signing and business services. The Closing Exchange's CXChoice platform provides online vendor management – allowing clients to quickly and seamlessly manage their signings and network, and become e-enabled with the option to augment staffing through managed services.

The Closing Exchange has unmatched quality and coverage – investing in screening, training, and testing all signing agent partners to ensure familiarity and experience with industry- and customer-specific requirements. The company also has a heightened focus on security and compliance – as the first signing services provider to receive the American Land Title Association (ALTA) Best Practices Certification for signing services. For more information, visit TheClosingExchange.com, or follow The Closing Exchange on Twitter® @ClosingExchange.

