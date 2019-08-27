LANDR Adds 1 Million Sounds to its Platform and Brings Artificial Intelligence into Samples

The redesigned LANDR Samples platform comes with a built-in recommendation tool called Selector, which uses AI to deliver sound suggestions to artists based on their personal aesthetic and approach. By looking at a range of data points including acoustic similarity, key, timbre and rhythm, Selector is able to filter through millions of sounds and recommend loops, hits and one shots to musicians based on their personal preferences.

"Browsing through samples is a tedious process. We used AI to eliminate that pain point for artists. This groundbreaking feature simplifies the creative process significantly. It's a game changer for musicians everywhere."—Pascal Pilon, CEO

What's new in LANDR Samples?

Selector : the only AI-based sample recommendation tool

1 Million+ Sounds : royalty-free loops, one shots and single hits from today's best artists, producers and labels

: royalty-free loops, one shots and single hits from today's best artists, producers and labels Mobile-Friendly Design: a sleek "Sounds First" interface, complete with powerful filters for instrument, mood, BPM, key and more

a sleek "Sounds First" interface, complete with powerful filters for instrument, mood, BPM, key and more Exclusive Artist Content: thousands of new sounds from top talent in all genres, at an affordable price

The expansion of LANDR Samples includes signature sounds from industry veterans and catalogs from top labels such as Cr2 Records, Function Loops, Carma Studios, Engineering Samples, WA Production, Catalyst Samples and many more.

Beyond recommendation, the vast library is equipped with a powerful search engine, which makes it quick and easy to find the perfect sound among millions of sounds, from SFX, to metal to hip hop.

"Selector helps me find complementary sounds quickly, so I can focus on delivering my best work. I'm excited to see how it'll get to know me and my music over time."—Scott "Robot Scott" Carter, Producer, Triangle Park (Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign)

Pricing

LANDR Samples are available at three price levels:

$5.99 USD per month for 75 credits

$9.99 USD per month for 200 credits

$49.99 USD per year for 1000 credits

Each credit represents one sample download. Unused credits can be transferred to the next month.

Users who sign up to LANDR Samples also have access to LANDR's standard freemium offering, which allows them to instantly master and release their finished tracks.

The launch of LANDR Samples comes in tandem with the company's five-year anniversary and the recent closing of a $26 million Series B financing round: an important milestone for LANDR, as it continues to evolve into a full service creative platform for musicians.

Watch the launch video: https://youtu.be/fT8VsWHLl78

Discover LANDR Samples here: samples.landr.com .

Learn more: https://www.landr.com/en/samples/

About LANDR

LANDR empowers musicians to create and get heard. As a pioneer in big data and machine learning for the music industry, LANDR provides millions of independent artists and labels with a single space to create, learn about, collaborate on, master and release music online. Since launching in 2014, LANDR has consistently built tools that level the playing field for musicians, combining into a self-serve platform that is affordable and invaluable at every stage of the music creation lifecycle. To learn more about LANDR, please visit: www.landr.com .

To download our logo and other LANDR assets, visit: https://www.landr.com/en/press/

