LANDR Adds Music Creation to Platform with New Rent-to-Own Synth

Known for its versatility and ease of use, Lethal is a valuable asset in any creator's toolbox. It comes with more than 10,000 ready-to-use sounds made specifically for electronic, EDM, house, trance, trap and hip-hop, as well as powerful customization features that make it adaptable to other genres. The plugin, which includes an expansive core library, high-quality presets and a wide range of effects and modulations, is also CPU-friendly, allowing for complex arrangements on any computer. To learn more about Lethal, visit: https://plugins.landr.com/

Free Educational Videos

Education is an integral part of LANDR. Each plugin subscription will come with free in-depth, genre-specific educational content to help users make the most of Lethal's capabilities. Short video series will include tutorials and valuable tips from up-and-coming artists, and guide users through the process of building a track from start to finish.

"We want musicians to feel closer to their goals with every dollar spent on the LANDR platform. Lethal was handpicked by our team of in-house producers because of its impressive sound catalog and simple yet sophisticated interface. We're very excited to offer this top-level plugin at a price that feels good and makes sense for musicians."—Pascal Pilon, CEO

"I'm very excited to give the LANDR community exclusive access to Lethal through rent-to-own," says Alexander Karbouris, Lethal Audio founder. "Lethal is a go-to for thousands of producers and artists. It's proven to be a great tool to add to your production arsenal. I'm confident that this new partnership will open up a world of possibilities for musicians around the world."

This announcement comes in tandem with LANDR's five-year anniversary and the recent closing of a $26 million Series B financing round, and marks an important milestone for the company, as it continues to evolve into a full service creative platform for musicians worldwide.

About LANDR

LANDR empowers musicians to create and get heard. As a pioneer in big data and machine learning for the music industry, LANDR provides millions of independent artists and labels with a single space to create, learn about, collaborate on, master, release and monetize music online. Since launching in 2014, LANDR has consistently built tools that level the playing field for musicians, combining into a self-serve platform that is affordable and invaluable at every stage of the music creation lifecycle. To learn more about LANDR, please visit: www.landr.com.

About Lethal

Lethal is an incredibly powerful software synthesizer plugin with a simple, yet comprehensive interface to suit every type of producer and genre. Since launch, it has received rave reviews from the web's most popular and respected pro audio mediums, including Gearslutz, Audiofanzine and BPB.

