Landrace Bioscience Announces New Supply Chain and Product Development Services Agreement with Abacus Health Products

"We're excited about this new partnership with Abacus," said Landrace Bioscience Chief Executive Officer, John DeMoss. "This partnership not only validates our preeminence as a leader in our own right, it showcases our strength as an innovation-centered and solutions-based company that guides new and existing brands with their hemp-related product development needs.

Launched in 2014, Abacus Health Products, Inc. produces a robust suite of over-the-counter topical CBD products for their two major nationally-distributed brands, CBDCLINIC and CBDMEDIC. This past August, CBDMEDIC announced its partnership with three-time football World Champion Rob Gronkowski. In that announcement, Gronkowski said , "I had countless injuries and nine surgeries...I had to recover. And now for the first time in more than a decade, I am pain-free, and that is a big deal!"

"The opportunity to develop new product offerings for Gronkowski's CBD line showcases our product development expertise," said DeMoss. "As the wellness properties of hemp extracts containing CBD are enjoying increased acceptance and heightened demand from consumers, we are proud to pair with such an established partner like Abacus and to create safe and effective products alongside a world-class athlete whose story can inspire millions to balance their active lifestyles with a healthy recovery."

CBDCLINIC and CBDMEDIC can be found online and at thousands of retail locations across the United States. Information about Rob Gronkowski's CBD product launch is forthcoming and will be shared by Abacus Health Products, Inc.

To learn more about Landrace Bioscience, visit: www.landracebio.com

To learn more about CBDMEDIC, visit: www.cbd-medic.com

About Landrace Bioscience:

Landrace Bioscience is a science and research-driven hemp ingredient manufacturer and technology supplier, helping enterprise companies and startups alike through our industry expertise. Offering unique technology applications and custom product development services, we produce high-quality formulations containing consistent, unique and effective cannabinoid profiles to customers seeking to create innovative hemp-based products.

About Abacus Health Products:

Abacus is a company engaged in the development and commercialization of over-the-counter (OTC) registered topical medications with active pharmaceutical ingredients and which contain organic and natural ingredients, including a cannabinoid-rich hemp extract containing CBD from Cannabis sativa L plant. Abacus' products are aimed at the rapidly growing markets for topical pain relief and therapeutic skincare and are based on proprietary patent-pending technologies developed by Abacus. Abacus' formulations combine advanced science with organic and natural ingredients to provide safe relief. Abacus currently offers two lines of products: (i) CBDCLINIC™, marketed to the professional practitioner market, and (ii) CBDMEDIC™, marketed to the consumer market. In August of this year, Abacus announced its partnership with Rob Gronkowski and its plans to launch a new line of consumable recovery products early in 2020. Abacus' products are offered across the United States and are produced by a contract manufacturer in a cGMP compliant and audited manufacturing facility.

