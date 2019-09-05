Landrace Bioscience Unveils Founding Advisory Board Members

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landrace Bioscience , an industrial-scale hemp processor, recently confirmed a team of experts to its advisory board. As the company rapidly expands its capabilities as a processor of pharmaceutical-grade hemp products, the advisory board will lend expertise and guidance.

"At Landrace, every step we take is backed by comprehensive research and strategy," said John DeMoss, Landrace Bioscience CEO. "Aligning ourselves with expert counsel continues to further our objective of pursuing truth and transparency in our development of best-in-class hemp ingredients for use in the natural products industry."

These founding members of the advisory board represent a cross-section of expertise:

Anthony L. Almada , MSc, FISSN, has worked within the natural products industry since 1975, pioneered creatine monohydrate as the co-founder of EAS, and is the founder of IMAGINutrition, Inc. He has educational training in physiology, and nutritional and exercise biochemistry, offering a unique perspective on the metabolism of hemp and CBD products.

David Karli , MD, MBA, is a leader and innovator within the field of sports medicine and orthopedic regenerative medicine. In 2010, he founded Greyledge Technologies, one of the first FDA-audited biotech companies in the autologous cell therapy field.

Joe Petrosino , PhD, is Chair of the Department of Molecular Virology and Microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine and Director of the Alkek Center for Metagenomics and Microbiome Research. He is also the founder of Diversigen, a microbiome analytics company for the pharma arena.

Marci van der Meulen began her career working within the retail landscape at her family's natural foods market and has spent decades working in the nutrition industry. She is a recognized and accomplished sales and marketing executive within the natural products industry.

"Working with this team of established experts will allow us to forge a path forward toward developing new innovations and expanding our current product lines while solidifying ourselves as leaders within the industry," DeMoss said.

About Landrace Bioscience: www.landracebio.com

Founded in 2018, Landrace Bioscience offers pharmaceutical-grade hemp products for wholesale customers. Landrace's world-class team is comprised of leaders from the consumer packaged goods and wellness industry to ensure the highest scientific rigor is applied to our processes of testing, sourcing, extraction, distillation, storage, and distribution.

