LandrumHR Expands into Georgia Offering PEO Services

News provided by

LandrumHR

23 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandrumHR announced today the expansion and strengthening of its service area footprint with new operations in the Georgia market. 

With this expansion, LandrumHR brings Georgia businesses long-standing human resources expertise and the full suite of HR services that come along with a PEO relationship. 

LandrumHR helps companies attract and retain talent, strengthen their culture, and enable their growth by offering Fortune 500-level employee benefits, payroll and tax compliance support, HR expertise, and workers' compensation services.

"We have been looking forward to becoming part of the Georgia business landscape for quite a while. Seeing it come to fruition with the investments we're making here has been a great experience," said Britt Landrum, III, CEO of LandrumHR. "We're looking forward to building new relationships and offering our more than five decades of HR experience to help businesses in this community grow," Landrum added.

LandrumHR's arrival in Georgia brings companies an invaluable HR resource for navigating employment law compliance issues and dealing with infinite HR administrative tasks, allowing them to focus on growing their businesses.

About LandrumHR
LandrumHR is a full-service human resources company that has been providing organizations with exceptional HR and workforce solutions for over 50 years. LandrumHR provides employee benefits, payroll and tax compliance support, HR expertise, and workers' compensation through its PEO. The company also provides specialized recruiting services through two of its trusted brands. hrQ is an HR search firm that specializes in filling HR roles, while Ceres Talent is a marketing staffing agency that focuses on providing stellar marketing talent to organizations.

SOURCE LandrumHR

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.