LandrumHR Expands into Georgia Offering PEO Services

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandrumHR announced today the expansion and strengthening of its service area footprint with new operations in the Georgia market.

With this expansion, LandrumHR brings Georgia businesses long-standing human resources expertise and the full suite of HR services that come along with a PEO relationship.

LandrumHR helps companies attract and retain talent, strengthen their culture, and enable their growth by offering Fortune 500-level employee benefits, payroll and tax compliance support, HR expertise, and workers' compensation services.

"We have been looking forward to becoming part of the Georgia business landscape for quite a while. Seeing it come to fruition with the investments we're making here has been a great experience," said Britt Landrum, III, CEO of LandrumHR. "We're looking forward to building new relationships and offering our more than five decades of HR experience to help businesses in this community grow," Landrum added.

LandrumHR's arrival in Georgia brings companies an invaluable HR resource for navigating employment law compliance issues and dealing with infinite HR administrative tasks, allowing them to focus on growing their businesses.

About LandrumHR

LandrumHR is a full-service human resources company that has been providing organizations with exceptional HR and workforce solutions for over 50 years. LandrumHR provides employee benefits, payroll and tax compliance support, HR expertise, and workers' compensation through its PEO. The company also provides specialized recruiting services through two of its trusted brands. hrQ is an HR search firm that specializes in filling HR roles, while Ceres Talent is a marketing staffing agency that focuses on providing stellar marketing talent to organizations.

SOURCE LandrumHR