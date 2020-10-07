LandrumHR names Brett Keirstead new CRO

PENSACOLA, Fla., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LandrumHR has named Brett Keirstead its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Keirstead lives in Minneapolis, Minn., and has over 20 years of experience driving companies to capitalize on growth opportunities. His expertise includes team building, leadership, strategic market planning and competitive positioning, new market expansion, new product and service integration and account retention.

In February 2020, he published his book "We Are All Sales, People," which teaches five critical steps in sales that anyone can adapt to dramatically improve the quality of their communication and relationships at home, school and work.

Keirstead most recently served as the CRO for GlobalVetLINK. He has also served as VP of Sales and Marketing for Avionte Staffing Software, SVP of Sales and Operations for Knowledge Marketing, and in senior roles at Ceridian, SurePayroll and Jobs2Web.

"Brett's proven record of success and impeccable market instincts are exactly what we need as we continue to expand our national presence with our delivery of HR professional services," said Britt Landrum III, president and CEO of LandrumHR. "The changing role of HR requires innovative solutions, and Brett brings the experienced leadership needed for transition and growth."

Keirstead earned a bachelor's degree Finance and Accounting at Clemson University, Clemson, S.C.

More About LandrumHR

LandrumHR helps organizations simplify their people equation through permanent and interim staffing, enterprise-wide consulting, HR augmentation and outsourcing and workforce solutions. Our integrated offerings make the business of people easier. To learn more about our services, visit www.landrumhr.com or www.hrqinc.com.

SOURCE LandrumHR