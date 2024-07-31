Landry & Kling's Humanitarian Work With Ukrainian Refugees Recognized For Making A Global Impact

Landry & Kling Global Ship Solutions' humanitarian efforts have not only provided support to over 3,000 Ukrainian refugees living onboard accommodation ships in Scotland but have also inspired the children's nonprofit Mission of Innocents and earned recognition from the ISOA (International Stability Operations Association).

MIAMI, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landry & Kling Global Ship Solutions, leaders in sourcing and logistics for vessel charters, floating accommodations, and cruise events, is a member company of ISOA, the only worldwide association that exclusively and effectively represents the stability sector. The association recently presented Landry & Kling with a 2024 Global Impact Award for their work with displaced Ukrainians in Scotland. This award recognizes the company's efforts and serves as a testament to the global impact of their humanitarian work.

Landry & Kling provided temporary accommodations for Ukrainian refugees, including 800 children. Our hearts fill with joy when we hear the children laugh and sing, thanks to Mission of Innocents, our nonprofit organization geared towards nurturing the self-worth and healing of children displaced from their homes due to war, political or economic instability, and environmental disasters. Joyce Landry with Ukrainian children onboard their accommodation ship.

Ukrainian Refugees Find Warm Welcome On Accommodation Ships

In 2022, anticipating an influx of tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees, the Scottish Government was in dire need of solutions to a severe housing shortage. Landry & Kling Global Ship Solutions, a leader in ship-based housing, was contacted to support their efforts, and the company deployed two vessels to Edinburgh and Glasgow within two weeks. Over the next year and a half, more than 3,000 Ukrainians, including 800 children, found safety, solace, and renewed joy onboard both ships.

Landry & Kling's mission was to fulfill the Scottish Government's "Warm Scot's Welcome Campaign," which aimed to provide meals, accommodation, trauma support, ESOL classes, job training, and welfare for displaced Ukrainians. Each ship was a beacon of hope, offering community and comprehensive services.

No aspect of the refugees' well-being was overlooked, from housekeeping and laundry to three healthy and culturally appropriate meals daily, medical services, recreational facilities, 24/7 security, and onboard support services.

Learn more about Humanitarian Aid Ships: https://landrykling.com/humanitarian-aid/

Children of Ukraine Inspire Mission of Innocents Nonprofit

Living alongside displaced families, Landry & Kling's CEO, Joyce Landry, was deeply moved by the plight of the children onboard and inspired by their courage and resilience. In response, Landry initiated and funded enrichment programs to support the children's well-being and provide leadership opportunities for Ukrainian adults. The company's philanthropic commitment to the children's programs led to the formation of Mission of Innocents and its recognition as a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

The organization's mission is to bring joy to children displaced from their homes due to war, environmental disasters, and political or economic instability. Mission of Innocents nurtures their self-worth and promotes healing through expression, using art, music, dance, education, sports, and play.

Since its founding, Mission of Innocents has positively impacted the lives of Ukrainian refugee children in Scotland. The enrichment programs, including the celebrated Children's Choir, continue to thrive on land through partnerships with local community organizations. To learn more about Mission of Innocents and make a donation, visit https://www.missionofinnocents.org.

While Landry & Kling remains committed to providing housing solutions for the global migrant crisis, Mission of Innocents is poised to expand its impact on other displaced communities, offering hope and support where it's needed most.

About Landry & Kling Global Ship Solutions

Since 1982, Landry & Kling has provided ship solutions and custom logistics for meetings and incentives, ship buyouts, offshore vessel projects, disaster relief/humanitarian aid, and dockside charters for global government and sporting events. The company is an approved vendor with FEMA and a women-owned business certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

