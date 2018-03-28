Lands' End Announces Participation In The 4th Annual Cowen Future Of The Consumer Conference

DODGEVILLE, Wis., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 4th Annual Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference, held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at 11:30 AM Eastern Time. Jerome Griffith, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Jim Gooch, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will host the presentation.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://investors.landsend.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international websites, and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

